Tata Safari SUV launched in India at 14.69 lakh: Check price list

Tata Safari SUV launched in India at ₹14.69 lakh: Check price list2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 11:34 AM IST
- The SUV will be offered in a total of eleven variants. The standard variants will be sold in three colours which includes Royal Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey
- Tata Motors also introduced a Adventure Persona edition of the SUV which comes in Tropical Mist colour
Tata Motors has finally launched the new Tata Safari in India. The company has introduced the SUV at an introductory price of ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings for the SUV began in earlier this month and the company promised deliveries to commence soon after.
The top variant Adventure Persona will be priced at ₹21.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The car will be offered in six different trims and a total of eleven variants including the newly introduced Adventure Persona edition. The car will be sold in three colours which includes Royal Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey. Interested buyers can book the new Safari by paying ₹30,000. Bookings can be done via Tata Motors dealerships as well as through the official online site.
The company has also launched an Adventure Persona edition of the Tata Safari SUV. The new edition will be available in Tropical Mist colour. The special edition SUV comes with earthy brown interiors paired with dark chrome.
The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all-disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and rollover mitigation.
The Multi Drive Modes and touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards.
The XT variant offers features such as iRA connectivity, fully automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.
The top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8" touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18" alloy wheels.
In terms of interiors, there are multiple seating configurations available with the new Safari. The company is offering a six-seater version with captain seats whereas the bench seat version can accommodate seven passengers.
The new Safari is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that can churn out 170 PS of power. The engine is either mated with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
