Tata Safari XMS, XMAS launched: All details

Tata Motors has launched two new variants to the Safari variant line-up, called XMS and XMAS. These variants are priced at ₹17.96 lakh and ₹19.26 lakh, respectively (both ex-showroom). These cars are positioned between the respective XM and XT variants.
Compared to the XM, the Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants get additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, drive models (Eco, City and Sport), a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers and four tweeters, steering-mounted controls, reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, a height adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps and electrically foldable ORVMSs.
Under the hood, this Tata Safari is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which develops 168nhp and 350 Nm torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Earlier this month, Tata Motors introduced the Harrier XMS variant with prices starting at ₹17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors is advertising its all new Harrier XMS and XMAS with the “ReclaimYourLife tagline.
Under the skin, there are no updates to the new Harrier variants as well. They are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which churns out 170hp and 350Nm of torque power. While the XMS variant gets a six-speed manual gearbox, the XMAS variant gets a six-speed automatic gearbox.
"The new Safari builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance; by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover, which in itself is the gold standard of SUVs worldwide," said the official website.
The all new Harrier gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, which was earlier only available with the XT+, XTA+, XZ, XZA+, XZS and XZAS variants. Additionally, the XMS and XMAS models get automatic headlamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker system, rain-sensing wipers, touch-screen infotainment, electrically foldable outside rearview mirror and a reverse parking camera.
