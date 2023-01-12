At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors had showcased an electric car and a vision. The company had launched the Nexon EV and was displaying an EV concept that invoked memories among fans of the Sierra model, India’s first “lifestyle SUV" of the 1990s.

Three years later, Tata Motors’ turnaround was exemplified by its showcase product: production-ready Tata Sierra EV, symbolizing its dominance with over 80% share of India’s electric vehicles market.

“The Sierra was truly a concept in 2019, with no commitment that we will productionize it," Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said in an interview. “And the production version we are showcasing today has a 90% adherence to the concept we displayed."

Tata Motors, armed with a ₹7,500 crore investment from climate-focused fund TPG Rise, is now ready to make bolder moves in the EV market and has the production capacity to match. With the recent acquisition of Ford’s manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, Tata Motors has added an annual capacity of 300,000 units, with the potential to scale up to 420,000 units.

The company will have electrified its entire existing product range by 2024. Despite the Punch and Altroz EVs not being on display at the 2023 Expo, Chandra confirmed that the models would be launched as EVs, while the Harrier electric SUV will launch in 2024 as the company’s first Gen-two EV.

The Curvv EV will follow in the same year. The Sierra EV will be launched in 2025. The Avinya EV is slated for launch at the end of the same year.

The Avinya, Harrier EV and Sierra EV were all on display at the brand’s Expo pavilion on Wednesday, along with an IC-engine version of the Curvv SUV, which the brand has previously displayed in an electric avatar.

The Sierra EV, a “Gen-2 plus" EV, will also be offered in an IC-engine variant.

By 2050, Tata Motors hopes it will sell one EV for each conventional combustion engine-run vehicle.

Tata Motors also said it aims to make its passenger vehicle business net carbon zero by 2040. The Harrier EV is built on the pedigree of the Land Rover’s D8 platform and will come with connected car features, over-the-air updates and V2V and V2L charging. The Sierra EV will be a four-door premium SUV.

EVs aren’t the only play Tata Motors is counting on—it is actively expanding its range of powertrain options, bringing in more efficient and emissions-friendly engine technologies, and removing barriers to CNG adoption by introducing an industry-first CNG technology.

“...India is going to see a longer transition from internal combustion-engine products to electric vehicles. Therefore, we would like to dial up our play and strength and market position also on the IC-engine side, but we want to do that with powerful engines which are more emissions-friendly and more fuel-efficient. So, we are introducing TGDI technology which will be 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre TGDI engines. We did not have a 1.2l petrol engine, so this a new addition, which will be more fuel efficient and emissions friendly. It will be introduced in the IC-engine variant of our Curvv SUV," Chandra said.

Tata Motors has also introduced a novel CNG technology in the Altroz CNG and Punch CNG cars it unveiled, which will both be brought to the market within this year.

“There are three compromises that customers had to make on CNG vehicles—performance, the lack of premium features in CNG variants, and no boot space. While we’d already solved the first two with our existing CNG products, the two new products we’ve showcased have a concept that we’ve introduced for the first time in the industry, a great innovation by our engineers. The CNG cylinder goes down to the floor of the car and is split into two, without any compromise on the capacity of the cylinders, delivering the same range as before," Chandra said.