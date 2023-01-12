Tata set to recharge EV lineup

“...India is going to see a longer transition from internal combustion-engine products to electric vehicles. Therefore, we would like to dial up our play and strength and market position also on the IC-engine side, but we want to do that with powerful engines which are more emissions-friendly and more fuel-efficient. So, we are introducing TGDI technology which will be 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre TGDI engines. We did not have a 1.2l petrol engine, so this a new addition, which will be more fuel efficient and emissions friendly. It will be introduced in the IC-engine variant of our Curvv SUV," Chandra said.

