Tata Sierra buyer guide: Variant wise prices, bookings & delivery details

Tata Sierra is available for booking at a token amount of 21,000, and its deliveries will begin on January 15.

Mainak Das
Updated16 Dec 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Tata Sierra is available for booking at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000.
Tata Sierra, the most hyped car launched in India on November 25, is now open for booking. Customers seeking to buy the Tata Sierra can visit the authorised dealerships of Tata Motors to book the SUV. Also, they can book the Tata Sierra via the online channel, at a token amount of 21,000. Priced between 11.49 lakh and 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra coms bringing back the nostalgia of the original Sierra from the last decade of last century.

The new generation Tata Sierra comes with a design influence from the original model, but blends it with the modern styling elements and a plethora of advanced technology-aided features.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra, here are the key details like booking, delivery, etc.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise price

Tata Sierra variant-wise price list (ex-showroom)
EngineVariantMTAT
1.5-litre NA petrolSmart + 11.49 lakh-
Pure 12.99 lakh 14.49 lakh
Pure + 14.49 lakh 15.99 lakh
Adventure 15.29 lakh 16.79 lakh
Adventure+ 15.99 lakh-
Accomplished 17.99 lakh-
1.5-litre turbo-petrolAdventure +- 17.99 lakh
Accomplished- 19.99 lakh
Accomplished +- 20.99 lakh
1.5-litre dieselSmart + 12.99 lakh-
Pure 14.49 lakh 15.99 lakh
Pure + 15.99 lakh 17.49 lakh
Adventure 16.49 lakh-
Adventure + 17.19 lakh 18.49 lakh
Accomplished 18.99 lakh 19.99 lakh
Accomplished + 20.29 lakh 21.29 lakh

The Tata Sierra is priced between 11.49 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three different engine choices: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel power mill. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is priced between 11.49 lakh and 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbo-petrol engine powered variant is priced between 17.99 lakh and 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants are priced between 12.99 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra: How to book?

Tata Sierra: Booking and delivery
Booking amount 21,000
Booking can be doneOnline and offline
Delivery begins onJanuary 15, 2026

The new generation Tata Sierra is now officially available for booking across India. Interested customers can book the upmarket SUV either online or by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership. The customers need to pa a token amount of 21,000 to confirm the booking. While booking the SUV, the customers can select their preferred variant, engine option, exterior colour, and preferred dealership while making the reservations via online platform.

Tata Sierra: When will deliveries begin?

Deliveries for the new Tata Sierra SUV are slated to commence from January 15, 2026, as the homegrown auto giant has confirmed. Initial deliveries are expected to prioritise the higher variants, with lower variants will follow shortly after. Waiting periods of the Tata Sierra may vary depending on the variant, colour choices, engine option and the region.

Business NewsAuto NewsTata Sierra buyer guide: Variant wise prices, bookings & delivery details
