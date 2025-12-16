Tata Sierra buyer guide: Variant wise prices, bookings & delivery details

Tata Sierra, the most hyped car launched in India on November 25, is now open for booking. Customers seeking to buy the Tata Sierra can visit the authorised dealerships of Tata Motors to book the SUV. Also, they can book the Tata Sierra via the online channel, at a token amount of ₹21,000. Priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra coms bringing back the nostalgia of the original Sierra from the last decade of last century.

The new generation Tata Sierra comes with a design influence from the original model, but blends it with the modern styling elements and a plethora of advanced technology-aided features.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra, here are the key details like booking, delivery, etc.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise price

Tata Sierra variant-wise price list (ex-showroom) Engine Variant MT AT 1.5-litre NA petrol Smart + ₹ 11.49 lakh - Pure ₹ 12.99 lakh ₹ 14.49 lakh Pure + ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh Adventure ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 16.79 lakh Adventure+ ₹ 15.99 lakh - Accomplished ₹ 17.99 lakh - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Adventure + - ₹ 17.99 lakh Accomplished - ₹ 19.99 lakh Accomplished + - ₹ 20.99 lakh 1.5-litre diesel Smart + ₹ 12.99 lakh - Pure ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh Pure + ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.49 lakh Adventure ₹ 16.49 lakh - Adventure + ₹ 17.19 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh Accomplished ₹ 18.99 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh Accomplished + ₹ 20.29 lakh ₹ 21.29 lakh

The Tata Sierra is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three different engine choices: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel power mill. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbo-petrol engine powered variant is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants are priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra: How to book?

Tata Sierra: Booking and delivery Booking amount ₹ 21,000 Booking can be done Online and offline Delivery begins on January 15, 2026

The new generation Tata Sierra is now officially available for booking across India. Interested customers can book the upmarket SUV either online or by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership. The customers need to pa a token amount of ₹21,000 to confirm the booking. While booking the SUV, the customers can select their preferred variant, engine option, exterior colour, and preferred dealership while making the reservations via online platform.

Advertisement