Tata Sierra could be a new trendsetter with alpine window, triple screen setup

Tata Sierra is all set for its grand comeback on November 25.

Mainak Das
Updated20 Nov 2025, 01:02 PM IST
The iconic Tata Sierra is ready to make a triumphant comeback with its sleek, futuristic design. Will this new version live up to its legendary predecessor?
Tata Sierra is gearing up for its grand comeback in India on November 25, as one of the most awaited SUVs in the country. The Sierra will mark the comeback an iconic SUV in the country's passenger vehicle market, which was in business between 1991 and 2003. The new generation Tata Sierra will come with a host of design elements influenced by the original model. However, it will also have a plethora of advanced technology aided features.

The Tata Sierra, with its fresh design philosophy and range of features could be a trendsetter. Here are at least two key USPs of the Tata Sierra, which would become a trend-setter in the mass market segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Tata Sierra

₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs

Notify me

Tata Sierra: Alpine window

One key USP of the original Tata Sierra was the Alpine window, which enhance the greenhouse panel of the vehicle, giving a more spacious vibe to the occupants. The new generation Tata Sierra SUV too replicates the design philosophy, but in a fresh styling pattern. Instead of using a long glass stretching between the B and C pillars like the original model, the new generation Sierra gets a blackened out C pillar, which gives a vibe of the alpine window of the original Sierra. Also, it gives a proper floating roof vibe as well.

Tata Sierra: Triple screen setup

The most interesting feature inside the cabin of the Tata Sierra is the triple-screen setup, which will combine a 12.3-inch touchscreen centre infotainment system with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display and a 12.3-inch front passenger touchscreen entertainment screen. This setup is is not present in any ICE car in India that is priced under the 20 lakh slab. Also, the feature is available only in a few premium cars.

Tata Sierra: Why it could be a trendsetter?

Tata Sierra with its alpine window and triple screen setup on the dashboard could become a trendsetter, considering the consumer's growing focus on high-end features aided by advanced technology as well as aesthetic design. Both these features give the Tata Sierra a unique look at the exterior as well as inside the cabin. The other models too would try to replicate similar design and feature strategy in their respective models.

