Tata Sierra EV in works, launch imminent. Top 3 expectations

Tata Sierra has made a grand comeback in a modern styling. In fact, the Sierra was one of the biggest car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. This brought back the nostalgia of the original Sierra that was in business in the 90's in the country. Within just 24 hours after the booking window was opened for the SUV, the new generation Tata Sierra has raked in more than 70,000 bookings. Now, the homegrown automaker is working on the Tata Sierra EV. Test mule of the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, which was previously showcased in concept guise, has been spotted on the road.

While the Tata Sierra has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and Tata Motors is betting big on this model to rake in increased sales numbers in 2026, the Tata Sierra EV is also expected to replicate the same performance story in the automaker's EV segment, where the OEM sells multiple popular models.

Here is a quick look at the top three key expectations from the Tata Sierra EV.

Tata Sierra EV: To be built on acti.ev platform Tata Sierra EV will be built on the Tata Motors' acti.ev platform, which is essentially the Gen2 EV platform of the automaker. Tata's acti.ev platform is the new generation, scalable, dedicated pure EV architecture designed for future mass-market electric vehicles. This debuted with the Tata Punch.ev. It also houses Curvv.ev and Harrier.ev. This platform promises better space and energy efficiency, along with Level 2 ADAS readiness, 5G connectivity, V2L and V2V technology. Also, this modular four-layer architecture can support a wide range of drivetrains like FWD, RWD, AWD. The platform comes with with 400V tech for up to 600 km range.

Tata Sierra EV: Basik silhouette to remain same with EV-centric cosmetic and functional changes Tata Sierra EV is likely to retain the basic silhouette of the Sierra, but there will be electric vehicle specific cosmetic and functional changes. These will include omission or the tailpipe, a closed front panel instead of conventional radiator grille, aero covers on the alloy wheels for improved aerodynamic efficiency, .ev badging, etc. Inside the cabin, it would sport a digital IRVM that is available in the tata Harrier.ev. Also, there would be the Arcade.ev app suite.

