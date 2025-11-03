Subscribe

Tata Sierra is back in India! Teaser reveals bold new look and futuristic design — Here’s what to expect

Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of the all-new Sierra SUV on 25 November 2025. Reviving a 90s icon, the production-ready Sierra blends retro-inspired design with modern tech, premium interiors, and powerful petrol and diesel engine options. Here's what to expect.

Govind Choudhary
Updated3 Nov 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Tata has not revealed the Sierra’s interior yet, more teasers are expected in the coming weeks. The cabin is rumoured to feature a connected triple-screen layout spanning the dashboard, a first for Tata Motors.
Tata has not revealed the Sierra's interior yet, more teasers are expected in the coming weeks. The cabin is rumoured to feature a connected triple-screen layout spanning the dashboard, a first for Tata Motors.

Few badges in Indian automotive history carry as much nostalgia as the Tata Sierra. Once a symbol of aspiration and adventure in the 1990s and early 2000s, it was the country’s first indigenously developed SUV and among the earliest to offer a lifestyle-oriented design. Now, after more than two decades, Tata Motors is bringing the icon back — this time in a modern, production-ready form. The carmaker has officially confirmed the new Sierra’s global reveal for 25 November 2025, releasing a teaser that offers a glimpse of the SUV draped in its signature yellow shade.

The teaser hints at how Tata has reimagined the Sierra for a new era, preserving the soul of the original while infusing it with cutting-edge design, technology, and performance.

Design and looks

At first glance, the new Sierra strikes a balance between familiarity and innovation. The front fascia features bold ‘Sierra’ lettering, a connected LED light bar, and a textured grille, with LED headlamps positioned lower on the bumper for a futuristic look. Vertically stacked fog lamps complete the front-end design, giving it a wide and confident stance.

From the side, Tata retains the SUV’s distinctive Alpine window silhouette, now reinterpreted with a partially blacked-out B-pillar and floating roof design. A contrasting black roof, darkened C-pillar, and flush door handles further enhance its premium appeal. The SUV also sports dual-tone alloy wheels, black ORVMs, skid plates, and a shark-fin antenna.

Expected features

While Tata has not revealed the Sierra’s interior yet, more teasers are expected in the coming weeks. The cabin is rumoured to feature a connected triple-screen layout spanning the dashboard, a first for Tata Motors. The teaser also confirms a panoramic sunroof, while other expected features include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a premium JBL audio system.

On the safety front, the new Sierra is expected to offer multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS driver assistance features.

Multiple powertrains expected

The SUV is likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol version is expected to use Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, available with manual and DCT automatic gearbox options. Meanwhile, the diesel variant may feature the proven 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced Multijet engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

SUV
