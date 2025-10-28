Tata Sierra to make a comeback, launching on November 25. Everything to know

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the new Tata Sierra, which was previewed in its concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo and has since been one of the most-awaited cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV is now ready for its grand comeback on November 25 in a completely new and modern iteration. What's most interesting is that the new Tata Sierra will come wearing a design philosophy that will remind the Indian buyers about the original Tata Sierra, which was in business between 1991 and 2003.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the ICE-powered Sierra on November 25, while the Sierra EV will be launched shortly after that.

Tata Sierra: What makes it exciting The iconic design philosophy of the original Tata Sierra, including the Alpine window will be one of the key USPs of the new generation Sierra. Further, blending the original model's styling elements with the modern design language, Tata Motors has made the Sierra more exciting. Expect it to get LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. Also, there would funtional roof rails, sporty and stylish 19-inch alloy wheels etc.

The 2025 Tata Sierra will be launched as a premium SUV. Keping pace with the evolving consumer demand, expect the SUV to come loaded with a wide range of upmarket and advanced technology-aided features, which would include Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround view camera, etc, among others.

Tata Sierra: What powers it? The new Tata Sierra will be available in multiple powertrain choices, including petrol, diesel and electric. The Tata Sierra petrol is likely to get power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor, which was displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo. There could be a naturally-aspirated derivative of this 1.5-litre petrol enginein the entry-level Sierra variants. The diesel version is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre engine that works under the hood of Tata Curvv.