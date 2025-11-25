Tata Sierra launched in India at ₹11.49 lakh. Variants, colours, key facts

Tata Sierra has finally been launched in India, as one of the most-awaited SUVs in the country. Available at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory), the Tata Sierra brings back the nostalgia of the original model that was on sale in the country between 1993 and 2001. There are several cars that made a grand comeback to the Indian passenger vehicle market after a long hiatus. Tata Sierra too joined the list.

Advertisement

The SUV was showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, where it grabbed a lot of attention in its concept form. The production-spec version that has been launched comes with close similarities to the concept. To invoke nostalgia, Tata Motors has designed the SUV with some elements that resemble the original model. These include the flat front profile, faux alpine window, etc.

Tata Sierra: In a nutshell Variants Smart +

Pure

Pure +

Adventure

Adventure +

Accomplished

Accomplished + Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 11.49 lakh (introductory) Booking Bookings for the new-gen Tata Sierra will commence on December 16 Delivery Deliveries of the new-generation Tata Sierra will commence on January 15, 2026

Tata Sierra: Colours The new generation Tata Sierra is available in six monotone colour choices. These are - Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, Munnar Mist and Pristine White.

Tata Sierra: Colour options Colours Andaman Adventure

Bengal Rouge

Coorg Clouds

Munnar Mist

Pure Grey

Pristine White

Tata Sierra: First Tata car to get 6 key things Also, Tata Sierra comes with at least five features and one powertrain that are first for any Tata car. These include the triple-screen setup available in the top-end trim of the SUV, which comprises a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger touchscreen, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. It also comes packing a 12-speaker JBL audio system with soundbar, extended sun visors, adjustable front under-thigh support, and auxiliary taillight. The Sierra gets 17 mm bi-LED headlamps, which are the slimmest in the Indian market, while its panoramic sunroof is the largest one in the market.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise powertrain options Engine Transmission Smart + Pure Pure + Adventure Adventure + Accomplished Accomplished + 1.5-litre NA petrol MT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No DCA No Yes Yes Yes No No No 1.5-litre turbo-petrol AT No No No No Yes Yes Yes 1.5-litre diesel MT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes AT No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes