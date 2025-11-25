Tata Sierra launched in India at ₹11.49 lakh. Variants, colours, key facts

Tata Sierra has finally been launched in India, as one of the most-awaited SUVs in the country. Available at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory), the Tata Sierra brings back the nostalgia of the original model that was on sale in the country between 1993 and 2001. There are several cars that made a grand comeback to the Indian passenger vehicle market after a long hiatus. Tata Sierra too joined the list.
The SUV was showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, where it grabbed a lot of attention in its concept form. The production-spec version that has been launched comes with close similarities to the concept. To invoke nostalgia, Tata Motors has designed the SUV with some elements that resemble the original model. These include the flat front profile, faux alpine window, etc.
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
₹ 17.5 - 23.94 Lakhs
₹ 17.73 - 30.58 Lakhs
₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs
₹ 19.99 - 26.82 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra: In a nutshell
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹11.49 lakh (introductory)
|Booking
|Bookings for the new-gen Tata Sierra will commence on December 16
|Delivery
|Deliveries of the new-generation Tata Sierra will commence on January 15, 2026
The new generation Tata Sierra is available in six monotone colour choices. These are - Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, Munnar Mist and Pristine White.
|Tata Sierra: Colour options
|Colours
Also, Tata Sierra comes with at least five features and one powertrain that are first for any Tata car. These include the triple-screen setup available in the top-end trim of the SUV, which comprises a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger touchscreen, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. It also comes packing a 12-speaker JBL audio system with soundbar, extended sun visors, adjustable front under-thigh support, and auxiliary taillight. The Sierra gets 17 mm bi-LED headlamps, which are the slimmest in the Indian market, while its panoramic sunroof is the largest one in the market.
|Tata Sierra: Variant-wise powertrain options
|Engine
|Transmission
|Smart +
|Pure
|Pure +
|Adventure
|Adventure +
|Accomplished
|Accomplished +
|1.5-litre NA petrol
|MT
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|DCA
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|AT
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|1.5-litre diesel
|MT
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|AT
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Also, the Sierra gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is first for any Tata car and slated to be introduced in the upcoming updated Harrier and Safari as well, which will launch next month. Besides that, the other engine choices include a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit.