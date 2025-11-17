Tata Sierra launching in 10 days. Top 5 facts you must know

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the upcoming much awaited Tata Sierra SUV to the public right ahead of its market launch on November 25. This has marked the revival of one of the most iconic Indian car nomenclature. Originally introduced in 1991, the Tata Sierra was one of the first made-in-India SUVs as well as the first off-roader SUV from the homegrown auto giant. Despite being discontinued early in this century, the SUV continued to be in discussions of the Indian automobile enthusiasts and its appeal never died. Now, Tata Motors has revived the SUV in its full glory again, and most interestingly, the signature design elements of the SUV has been reintroduced in the new generation Sierra as well. At the same time, the SUV has become more practical and modern with new styling philosophy, features and technology.

The Tata Sierra has been known for its sporty three-door design, the iconic Alpine window, as well as robust go-anywhere capabilities. The Sierra has now been reimagined as a modern SUV with contemporary styling cues and advanced technology. If you are planning to buy and own this neo-retro themed Tata Sierra SUV, here are everything you must know before that.

Tata Sierra: Price Tata Sierra will be available in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric variants. The Sierra ICE model would be priced between ₹17 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced slightly higher, between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. With this pricing strategy, the Tata Sierra's top-end trim would be positioned right under the top-spec trim of the Tata Harrier.

Tata Sierra: Design Tata Sierra's new generation iteration comes with a host of design language in sync with the original model. The blackened out C pillar gives the vibe of the original model's Alpine window, enhancing the greenhouse are. However, if you look closely, the distinctive styling elements are also visible. The boxy SV carries a flat front profile with LED headlamps, infinity LED DRL connecting the headlamp clusters, skid plates, flush fitting door handles, sporty alloy wheels, a floating roof design, etc.

Tata Sierra: Features Tata Motors has earned a lot of respect for equipping its modern cars with a plethora of advanced technology aided features and the Sierra too will follow the same strategy. The upcoming Tata Sierra will come with a premium vibe inside its cabin and will be equipped with a host of upmarket features. The key highlight will be the triple screen setup at the dashboard, comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen at the passenger side. Other features will include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a floating centre console, a four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata brand logo, dual-tone interior theme, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVMs, push start/stop button, rotary drive selector, etc.

Tata Sierra: Safety Alongside the feature front, in safety segment as well, Tata Motors has become a leading brand with its cars consistently scoring high ratings in NCAP crash tests, be it in Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP. The new Sierra and Sierra EV too will come with equipped with a plethora of safety features. The Sierra will come packing six airbags, ABS with ESC, electronic parking brake (EPB) with Auto Hold function, Traction Control (TC), and Holl Hold Assist (HHA). The Sierra will also get Level 2 ADAS suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system. Expect the Sierra to aim for a five-star safety rating.