Tata Sierra launching on 25th November. Top 5 features to expect

Tata Sierra is all set for a grand comeback in India, in a completely new and modern guise, but at the same time retaining some of the iconic design elements. The original Tata Sierra, which was in business for the larger part of the last decade of last century in India, was an SUV well ahead of its time. However, the automaker discontinued earlier in this century. Now, the Sierra is ready for a comeback on November 25, when Tata Motors will bring back the SUV in a premium guise in both ICE and Sierra EV versions.

The new generation Tata Sierra was showcased in its concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo and since then it has been a major keyword in the Indian automotive community. The carmaker has already teased the new generation Tata Sierra through the teaser videos, and the production model carries stunning similarity to the concept.

Tata Motors has earned a lot of respect for introducing a wide range of advanced technology-aided features in its cars in the recent past. The new Sierra too would be following the same philosophy.

Here are top five key features of the upcoming Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra: Triple screen setup The new generation Tata Sierra ICE model will come with a triple screen setup, which includes a fully digital driver display, a large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre and a passenger touchscreen infotainment system as well. This will give the interior an increased digitized vibe through the connected display format.

Tata Sierra: Panoramic sunroof The new generation Tata Sierra will come equipped with a large panoramic sunroof, a key feature being available in a majority of the mass-market cars in India, owing to the rising demand for this. The sunroof will ensure an airy and premium feel inside the cabin, along with the large greenhouse panels of the car.

Tata Sierra: Comfort and convenience in focus Tata Motors has been making cars that come packing wide range of features. Sierra too would follow the same philosophy. Expect the comfort and convenience factors to be in focus of the Sierra. The SUV is expected to come packing features such as ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging pod for mobile devices, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay etc.

Tata Sierra: 360-degree camera A key feature of the upcoming Tata Sierra would be the 360-degree surround view camera. The automaker has been introducing this feature in most of its cars, keeping pace with the growing trend that is being followed by many other automakers as well. This will enhance the Sierra's driving convenience.