Tata Sierra launching on November 25. Top 5 facts you must know

In the coming months, the Indian passenger vehicle market is slated to witness some exciting car launches, especially in the SUV segment. One of the most interesting launches is going to be the Tata Sierra, which will debut on November 25. The Tata Sierra will mark the comeback of one of the most iconic SUVs in the country.

Tata Sierra, in its time between 1991 and 2003, was one of the most stylish premium three-door SUVs in India. It was discontinued owing to a lack of demand and sales. However, since then, the market has evolved drastically, and the SUVs have overthrown the small cars to grab the leading positions in the Indian PV market. Also, Tata Motors has grabbed a leading spot in the market. Now, to capitalise on the trend, the OEM has decided to bring back the Sierra, and this time in both ICE and EV avatars.

Here are the top five facts about the Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra: Expected pricing Expect the upcoming Tata Sierra's internal combustion engine-powered version to be priced in the ₹11 lakh-20 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket. In that case, it would be positioned between the Tata Curvv and the Tata Harrier. The Curvv is priced between ₹9.66 lakh and ₹18.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Harrier is priced between ₹14 lakh and ₹25.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra: Premium and stylish design The Tata Sierra was one of the most stylish cars during its time. Now, as well, Tata Motors aims to replicate that. The new Sierra comes with a design that's influenced by the original model. The key features like the iconic Alpine window, squarish wheel arches, and high-set bonnet are there in the new model, which were in the original Sierra as well. However, the new model has a sharper roofline, shorter front and rear overhangs. Also, compared to the old model's 15-inch wheels, the new Sierra gets larger 19-inch wheels.

Tata Sierra: Feature-packed interior The new Tata Sierra will come with a feature-loaded interior. There will be a three-screen setup, including a digital instrument cluster, and central and passenger side touchscreens. Each of these screens is expected to be a 12.3-inch screen. Also, there will be a dual-done dashboard, a four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, ambient lights, a Harman audio system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats, among others. On the safety front, the SUV will get six airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, ESC, and Level 2 ADAS.

Tata Sierra: Power-packed performance on card The ICE version of the new Tata Sierra would be available with a trio of 1.5-litre engines. There would be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre direct injection turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer.