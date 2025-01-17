Hello User
Next Story
Tata Sierra makes a comeback in ICE avatar at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Tata Sierra makes a comeback in ICE avatar at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Livemint

Tata Motors has reintroduced the Tata Sierra as an internal combustion engine SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new model combines nostalgic design elements with modern features, offering advanced technology, safety features, and two engine options.

The Tata Sierra ICE draws design inspiration from the original 1990s model, retaining its signature silhouette and large alpine windows.

Tata Motors has revived one of its most iconic models, theTata Sierra, in an internal combustion engine (ICE) avatar, reported CarDekho.

Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the new Sierra blends nostalgic elements with Tata’s contemporary design philosophy, creating a modern SUV with a nod to its heritage.

Design

According to the publication, the Tata Sierra ICE draws design inspiration from the original 1990s model, retaining its signature silhouette and large alpine windows. However, it now incorporates advanced styling cues seen in Tata’s latest SUVs, such as the Harrier and Safari. Up front, the Sierra features connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with the main headlights integrated into the bumper. At the rear, the design continues with the trend of connected LED tail lamps, enhancing its modern appeal.

Interior

Reportedly, the Sierra’s interior showcases atriple-screen dashboard setup, a 4-spoke steering wheel illuminated with the Tata logo, and options for both 4- and 5-seat configurations. These updates cater to contemporary preferences while maintaining a distinct Tata aesthetic.

Features

Tata has equipped the Sierra with a host of premium features, including three 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a high-quality sound system. On the safety front, the SUV is expected to come with six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain options

Under the bonnet, the Sierra ICE is expected to offer two engine options:

  • 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
  • 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, coupled with a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox.

Pricing and rivals

The Tata Sierra ICE is anticipated to start at 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned against rivals such as the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Hyundai Creta, the Sierra aims to appeal to enthusiasts seeking a blend of retro styling and modern functionality.

