Tata Sierra rakes in over 70,000 bookings in 24 hours. 3 things buyers must know

Tata Sierra raked in about 3,000 bookings every hour in the first 24 hours after the company opened booking for the auto company.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Dec 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Personalised Offers on
Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra is available for booking at a token amount of ₹21,000.

Tata Sierra, the latest from the homegrown auto giant has raked in more than 70,000 bookings in just 24 hours, after the automaker opened bookings for the SUV. This means, the Tata Sierra received about 3,000 bookings every hour on the very first day, since the booking window opened. Also, Tata Motors has claimed that nearly 1.35 lakh prospective buyers have already submitted their preferred configurations and are in the process of completing their bookings for the Tata Sierra.

Launched at a starting price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra comes as a completely new generation iteration of the original Sierra that was in business in the last decade of last century. Despite drawing design influence from the original Sierra, the new model sports a plethora of modern elements and advanced technology aided features. The auto OEM has attributed the massive demand for the Sierra to the SUV's nostalgia-driven design, modern features and multiple powertrain choices.

If you are planning to buy the SUV, here are the top three things you must know.

Tata Sierra: Complete pricelist

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise prices
EngineVariantMTAT
1.5-litre NA petrolSmart + 11.49 lakh-
Pure 12.99 lakh 14.49 lakh
Pure + 14.49 lakh 15.99 lakh
Adventure 15.29 lakh 16.79 lakh
Adventure+ 15.99 lakh-
Accomplished 17.99 lakh-
1.5-litre turbo-petrolAdventure +- 17.99 lakh
Accomplished- 19.99 lakh
Accomplished +- 20.99 lakh
1.5-litre dieselSmart + 12.99 lakh-
Pure 14.49 lakh 15.99 lakh
Pure + 15.99 lakh 17.49 lakh
Adventure 16.49 lakh-
Adventure + 17.19 lakh 18.49 lakh
Accomplished 18.99 lakh 19.99 lakh
Accomplished + 20.29 lakh 21.29 lakh

Tata Sierra is available in three engine choices. It is priced between 11.49 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra: How to book the SUV?

Tata Sierra: Booking and delivery
Booking amount 21,000
Booking can be doneOnline and offline
Delivery begins onJanuary 15, 2026

The all-new Tata Sierra is now officially available for booking across India. Interested buyers can book the SUV either online or by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership. The customers need to pay a token amount of 21,000 to confirm the booking.

Tata Sierra: When will deliveries commence?

Deliveries for the new Tata Sierra SUV are slated to commence from January 15, 2026. Initial deliveries are expected to prioritise the higher trims, with lower trims will follow shortly after.

