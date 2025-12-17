Tata Sierra rakes in over 70,000 bookings in 24 hours. 3 things buyers must know

Tata Sierra, the latest from the homegrown auto giant has raked in more than 70,000 bookings in just 24 hours, after the automaker opened bookings for the SUV. This means, the Tata Sierra received about 3,000 bookings every hour on the very first day, since the booking window opened. Also, Tata Motors has claimed that nearly 1.35 lakh prospective buyers have already submitted their preferred configurations and are in the process of completing their bookings for the Tata Sierra.

Launched at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra comes as a completely new generation iteration of the original Sierra that was in business in the last decade of last century. Despite drawing design influence from the original Sierra, the new model sports a plethora of modern elements and advanced technology aided features. The auto OEM has attributed the massive demand for the Sierra to the SUV's nostalgia-driven design, modern features and multiple powertrain choices.

If you are planning to buy the SUV, here are the top three things you must know.

Tata Sierra: Complete pricelist

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise prices Engine Variant MT AT 1.5-litre NA petrol Smart + ₹ 11.49 lakh - Pure ₹ 12.99 lakh ₹ 14.49 lakh Pure + ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh Adventure ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 16.79 lakh Adventure+ ₹ 15.99 lakh - Accomplished ₹ 17.99 lakh - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Adventure + - ₹ 17.99 lakh Accomplished - ₹ 19.99 lakh Accomplished + - ₹ 20.99 lakh 1.5-litre diesel Smart + ₹ 12.99 lakh - Pure ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh Pure + ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.49 lakh Adventure ₹ 16.49 lakh - Adventure + ₹ 17.19 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh Accomplished ₹ 18.99 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh Accomplished + ₹ 20.29 lakh ₹ 21.29 lakh

Tata Sierra is available in three engine choices. It is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra: How to book the SUV?

Tata Sierra: Booking and delivery Booking amount ₹ 21,000 Booking can be done Online and offline Delivery begins on January 15, 2026

The all-new Tata Sierra is now officially available for booking across India. Interested buyers can book the SUV either online or by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership. The customers need to pay a token amount of ₹21,000 to confirm the booking.