Tata Sierra set for 25 November launch with tech-loaded interior: 7 Expected features

Tata Motors has unveiled the all-new Sierra ahead of its market debut on 25 November, offering a first look at the design of the SUV. While full specifications are yet to be announced, the revealed highlights point to a feature-rich package aimed at taking on established rivals. Here are the top features that the icon Sierra is expected to carry.
The cabin’s standout element is a triple screen dashboard layout with dedicated displays for the driver, the infotainment system and the front passenger. This setup makes the Sierra the first in the segment to offer three integrated screens. The displays are expected to support connected car functions, built-in apps and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Sierra is expected to offer Level 2 advanced driver assistance tech similar to the Harrier and Safari. Expected features include lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.
To aid in tight manoeuvres and parking, the Sierra will likely feature a 360-degree camera system. The feature has become an essential safety and convenience addition in this segment.
The SUV will likely be equipped with a dual-zone climate control system that may allow the driver and co-driver to set individual temperature levels. This feature is already available in Tata’s larger models.
An electronic tailgate is expected to be offered, placing the Sierra among the few mid-size SUVs in India with this feature. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Curvv currently offer a similar convenience.
A large panoramic sunroof could be part of the package, catering to the growing preference among mid-size SUV buyers. The expansive glass roof might be designed to enhance the sense of space inside the cabin.
A first-in-segment feature for the category, the Sierra will likely provide an adjustable under-thigh support for the front seats. Although the function is manual, it is likely to appeal to taller occupants looking for additional comfort.