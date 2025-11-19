Tata Sierra to Mahindra XEV 9S: India to see two major SUV launches next week

The month of November 2025 is all set to be finished with a bang, courtesy to two homegrown automobile giants - Tata Motors and Mahindra. Tata Motors is gearing up to bring back its iconic SUV from the last century, the Tata Sierra, in both ICE and EV forms. Tata Motors has already unveiled the Sierra and will launch the SUV on November 25. On the other hand, Mahindra is all set to launch its third electric car under the Born Electric series, the Mahindra XEV 9S. The homegrown SUV manufacturer will launch the Mahindra XEV 9S on November 26. It will be introduced as a more practical iteration of the already launched XEV 9e coupe SUV.

Tata Sierra The new generation Tata Sierra is one of the most awaited cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This SUV comes carrying the legacy of the original Sierra that was one of the first SUVs in the Indian market launched in the 90s. Tata Motors has revamped the design with modern styling elements infusing those with the original design philosophy. Additionally, it carries a wide range of advanced features to be a premium SUV, which include a multi-screen setup on dashboard, a panoramic sunroof etc. It will be available in multiple powertrain choices, including petrol, diesel and electric. The engine choices would include a 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit, a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel motor.