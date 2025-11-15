Tata Sierra officially showcased to the public: Here are your key questions answered

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the upcoming Sierra SUV to the public ahead of its market launch on November 25, 2025, marking the revival of one of the most iconic Indian nameplates in modern overalls. Originally debuted in 1991, the Tata Sierra is one of the first made-in-India SUVs as well as the first off-roader SUV from the manufacturer. Known for its sporty three-door design and robust all-terrain prowess, it has now been reimagined for the 21st century with neo-retro design cues and advanced technology. With its official launch right around the corner, here are our answers to the key questions surrounding the Tata Sierra:

What will the new Tata Sierra be powered by? Tata Motors will sell the Sierra in both ICE-powered and EV versions. For the ICE model, the Sierra is expected to offer a 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine as well as a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel mill, both available with manual and automatic gearboxes. The Sierra could also pack the 1.5-litre diesel unit, which makes 118 bhp in the Curvv SUV.

The electric model will be underpinned by Tata's Acti.EV platform, a dedicated EV architecture that supports multiple battery sizes and configurations. While exact specifications are yet to be revealed, the Sierra EV is expected to offer two battery pack variants and an estimated single-charge range between 450-550 km. The largest battery pack from Tata’s portfolio is the 75 kWh unit in the Harrrier EV, which allows for an ARAI-claimed 622 km single-charge range. Higher variants of the Sierra EV may feature dual-motor setups, allowing for all-wheel drive.

What features will we get in the new Sierra?

The Sierra will feature dual-tone interiors with a massive triple-screen display, a floating centre console, and a panoramic sunroof

The upcoming Sierra will be positioned among the range-topping SUVs in Tata’s lineup, and to this effect, it is expected to bring premium interiors to justify its place:

Triple-screen setup including instrument cluster, infotainment, and passenger displays, all measuring 12.3 inches

Connectivity through wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay

4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Dual-tone interiors with ventilated front seats and ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Auto-dimming IRVMs

Push button start/stop with rotary drive selector

Floating centre console design What does the Tata Sierra’s safety suite include? On the safety front, the Sierra is expected to be equipped with a comprehensive range of features, including six airbags, ABS with ESC, electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control, and hill hold assist. Additionally, the Sierra EV is expected to be offered with Level 2 ADAS functionality, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system. The Sierra, like all Tata SUVs, will aim for a 5-star safety rating.

What is the Tata Sierra’s expected price?

The Sierra will be launched in India on November 25 and is expected to command an ex-showroom price tag ranging between ₹ 17-22 lakh