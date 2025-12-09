Tata Sierra variant-wise price and features detailed. Which one should you pick?

Tata Sierra is one of the biggest car launches that took place in November 25. The SUV brought back the iconic nomenclature from the last century, in a completely new guise of course. The new generation Tata Sierra comes blending the original model's key design elements with modern styling philosophy and plethora of advanced technology-aided features.

The new generation Tata Sierra SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has announced the complete price list of the SUV.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra SUV, here is a comprehensive look at the pricing of the SUV.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise prices

Tata Sierra: Complete price list Petrol variant Price (ex-showroom) Diesel variant Price (ex-showroom) Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Smart+ ₹ 11.49 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Smart+ ₹ 12.99 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure ₹ 12.99 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure ₹ 14.49 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure ₹ 14.49 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure ₹ 15.99 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure+ ₹ 14.49 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure+ ₹ 15.99 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure+ ₹ 15.99 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure+ ₹ 17.49 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure ₹ 15.29 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure ₹ 16.49 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Adventure ₹ 16.79 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure+ ₹ 17.19 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure+ ₹ 15.99 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Adventure+ ₹ 18.49 lakh Tata Sierra 1.5 Hyperion AT Adventure ₹ 17.99 lakh

Tata Sierra is available at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while its pricing goes up to ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices, the petrol variants of the SUV is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the diesel variants of the SUV come priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-powered Tata Sierra is available in nine variants, while diesel model is available in eight trim choices.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise key features Tata Sierra is available in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure and Adventure+ trim options. Here is a quick look at the variant-wise key features of the Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise key features Smart+ Pure & Pure+ Adventure & Adventure+ Light Saber LED DRLs

Push start-stop button

Rear AC vents

17-inch wheels

Electric ORVMs

Flush door handles

Welcome lights 17-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Hill descent control

Dual-zone climate control

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Super Glide suspension system

18-inch alloy wheels

13-inch touchscreen infotainment

360-degree camera

Terrain modes

Leatherette interiors

Boss mode

Tata Sierra: Smart+ The Smart+ trims of the Tata Sierra is available at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Features available in this trim include Light Saber LED DRLs, push start-stop button, rear AC vents, 17-inch wheels, electric ORVMs, flush door handles, welcome lights, etc.

Tata Sierra: Pure and Pure+ The Pure and Pure+ variants of Sierra get all the features available in Smart+ trim. Additionally, these variants get 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, hill descent control, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.