Tata Sierra variant-wise price and features detailed. Which one should you pick?

Mainak Das
Updated9 Dec 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra is available in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure and Adventure+ trim options and priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes loaded with a plethora of advanced tech-aided features.

Tata Sierra is one of the biggest car launches that took place in November 25. The SUV brought back the iconic nomenclature from the last century, in a completely new guise of course. The new generation Tata Sierra comes blending the original model's key design elements with modern styling philosophy and plethora of advanced technology-aided features.

The new generation Tata Sierra SUV was launched at a starting price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has announced the complete price list of the SUV.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra SUV, here is a comprehensive look at the pricing of the SUV.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise prices

Tata Sierra: Complete price list
Petrol variantPrice (ex-showroom)Diesel variantPrice (ex-showroom)
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Smart+ 11.49 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Smart+ 12.99 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure 12.99 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure 14.49 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure 14.49 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure 15.99 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure+ 14.49 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure+ 15.99 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure+ 15.99 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure+ 17.49 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure 15.29 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure 16.49 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Adventure 16.79 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure+ 17.19 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure+ 15.99 lakhTata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Adventure+ 18.49 lakh
Tata Sierra 1.5 Hyperion AT Adventure 17.99 lakh

Tata Sierra is available at a starting price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while its pricing goes up to 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices, the petrol variants of the SUV is priced between 11.49 lakh and 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the diesel variants of the SUV come priced between 12.99 lakh and 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-powered Tata Sierra is available in nine variants, while diesel model is available in eight trim choices.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise key features

Tata Sierra is available in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure and Adventure+ trim options. Here is a quick look at the variant-wise key features of the Tata Sierra.

Tata Sierra: Variant-wise key features
Smart+Pure & Pure+Adventure & Adventure+
  • Light Saber LED DRLs
  • Push start-stop button
  • Rear AC vents
  • 17-inch wheels
  • Electric ORVMs
  • Flush door handles
  • Welcome lights

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Hill descent control
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Super Glide suspension system
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • 13-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • 360-degree camera
  • Terrain modes
  • Leatherette interiors
  • Boss mode

Tata Sierra: Smart+

The Smart+ trims of the Tata Sierra is available at a starting price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Features available in this trim include Light Saber LED DRLs, push start-stop button, rear AC vents, 17-inch wheels, electric ORVMs, flush door handles, welcome lights, etc.

Tata Sierra: Pure and Pure+

The Pure and Pure+ variants of Sierra get all the features available in Smart+ trim. Additionally, these variants get 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, hill descent control, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata Sierra: Adventure and Adventure+

The Adventure and Adventure+ range are the top-end trims of the Sierra. These variants get additional technology and features like the Super Glide suspension system, 18-inch alloy wheels, a larger 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, terrain modes, leatherette interiors, Boss mode.

