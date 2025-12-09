Tata Sierra variant-wise price and features detailed. Which one should you pick?

Tata Sierra is one of the biggest car launches that took place in November 25. The SUV brought back the iconic nomenclature from the last century, in a completely new guise of course. The new generation Tata Sierra comes blending the original model's key design elements with modern styling philosophy and plethora of advanced technology-aided features.
The new generation Tata Sierra SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has announced the complete price list of the SUV.
|Tata Sierra: Complete price list
|Petrol variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Diesel variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Smart+
|₹11.49 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Smart+
|₹12.99 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure
|₹12.99 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure
|₹14.49 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure
|₹14.49 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure
|₹15.99 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Pure+
|₹14.49 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Pure+
|₹15.99 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Pure+
|₹15.99 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Pure+
|₹17.49 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure
|₹15.29 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure
|₹16.49 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron DCA Adventure
|₹16.79 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet MT Adventure+
|₹17.19 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Revotron MT Adventure+
|₹15.99 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Kryojet AT Adventure+
|₹18.49 lakh
|Tata Sierra 1.5 Hyperion AT Adventure
|₹17.99 lakh
Tata Sierra is available at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while its pricing goes up to ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices, the petrol variants of the SUV is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the diesel variants of the SUV come priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-powered Tata Sierra is available in nine variants, while diesel model is available in eight trim choices.
Tata Sierra is available in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure and Adventure+ trim options. Here is a quick look at the variant-wise key features of the Tata Sierra.
|Tata Sierra: Variant-wise key features
|Smart+
|Pure & Pure+
|Adventure & Adventure+
The Smart+ trims of the Tata Sierra is available at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Features available in this trim include Light Saber LED DRLs, push start-stop button, rear AC vents, 17-inch wheels, electric ORVMs, flush door handles, welcome lights, etc.
The Pure and Pure+ variants of Sierra get all the features available in Smart+ trim. Additionally, these variants get 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, hill descent control, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Adventure and Adventure+ range are the top-end trims of the Sierra. These variants get additional technology and features like the Super Glide suspension system, 18-inch alloy wheels, a larger 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, terrain modes, leatherette interiors, Boss mode.