Tata Sierra vs competitors: How Tata’s new SUV appears bigger than rivals?

Mainak Das
Updated28 Nov 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Tata Sierra is certainly one of the most exciting SUVs launched in India in 2025. The tata Sierra not only brings back the iconic nomenclature from the last century. Tata Motors has positioned the Tata Sierra as a premium SUV priced very competitively. Available at a starting price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra has blended the original model's design philosophy with modern touch and advanced features.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra, here is everything you must know about its dimensions and how the SUV stands against its competitors.

Dimensions Tata Sierra Hyundai CretaKia SeltosHonda ElevateMaruti Suzuki VictorisSkoda Kushaq
Price (ex-showroom) 11.49 lakh 10.73 lakh 10.79 lakh 11 lakh 10.5 lakh 10.61 lakh
Length4,340 mm4,330 mm 4,365 mm 4,312 mm4,360 mm4,225 mm
Width 1,841 mm1,790 mm 1,800 mm1,790 mm1,795 mm1,760 mm
Height1,715 mm 1,635 mm 1,645 mm 1,650 mm 1,655 mm 1,612 mm
Wheelbase 2,730 mm2,610 mm2,610 mm2,650 mm2,600 mm2,651 mm
Boot storage622 litres 433 litres433 litres458 litres 446 litres385 litres

Tata Sierra vs rivals: Dimensions

Tata Sierra comes with a dimension, which shows how the automaker went beyond the traditional C-segment SUV segment's conventional proportions. Despite being position in the same segment as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Skoda Kushaq, the Tata Sierra is more inclined towards the models like Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700 etc., which belong to the larger category.

In a nutshell, Tata Sierra appears bigger than its rivals. In comparison to the five SUVs in our list, the Tata Sierra is longer than Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq. It is the widest and tallest SUV in the fray. Also, the Sierra comes with the longest wheelbase among all the abovementioned SUVs. When we talk about the boot space, the Sierra comes with a 622 litre capacity storage, which is the largest among all.

 
 
