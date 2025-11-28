Tata Sierra vs competitors: How Tata’s new SUV appears bigger than rivals?

Tata Sierra is certainly one of the most exciting SUVs launched in India in 2025. The tata Sierra not only brings back the iconic nomenclature from the last century. Tata Motors has positioned the Tata Sierra as a premium SUV priced very competitively. Available at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Sierra has blended the original model's design philosophy with modern touch and advanced features.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra, here is everything you must know about its dimensions and how the SUV stands against its competitors.

Dimensions Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Maruti Suzuki Victoris Skoda Kushaq Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 11.49 lakh ₹ 10.73 lakh ₹ 10.79 lakh ₹ 11 lakh ₹ 10.5 lakh ₹ 10.61 lakh Length 4,340 mm 4,330 mm 4,365 mm 4,312 mm 4,360 mm 4,225 mm Width 1,841 mm 1,790 mm 1,800 mm 1,790 mm 1,795 mm 1,760 mm Height 1,715 mm 1,635 mm 1,645 mm 1,650 mm 1,655 mm 1,612 mm Wheelbase 2,730 mm 2,610 mm 2,610 mm 2,650 mm 2,600 mm 2,651 mm Boot storage 622 litres 433 litres 433 litres 458 litres 446 litres 385 litres

Tata Sierra vs rivals: Dimensions Tata Sierra comes with a dimension, which shows how the automaker went beyond the traditional C-segment SUV segment's conventional proportions. Despite being position in the same segment as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Skoda Kushaq, the Tata Sierra is more inclined towards the models like Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700 etc., which belong to the larger category.

