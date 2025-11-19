⁠Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Features compared

Tata Motors is all set to launch its latest SUV Tata Sierra. Slated to launch on November 25, the Tata Sierra is expected to enhance the carmaker's market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With its design philosophy that has been influenced by the original Tata Sierra from the 90s, the SUV has already garnered quite some attention. However, upon launch, the SUV will have to face tough competition since there are a host of well established models in the segment. One of them is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which was launched in recent past. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has helped Maruti Suzuki to gain momentum in the Indian SUV space, which became evident through the sales numbers in October 2025.

Tata Motors has earned quite some respect from the Indian carmakers with its contemporary cars that come loaded with advanced features. The upcoming Tata Sierra too would follow the same strategy. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Victoris too comes loaded with a wide range of features aided by advanced features, which is one of the key reasons behind its growing popularity and demand.

Here is a quick and comprehensive view of the features available in the Tata Sierra and Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Features Tata Sierra Maruti Suzuki Victoris Exterior LED lighting package, front and rear skid plates, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, Black roof rails, flush-fitting door handles, shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, faux Alpine window LED lighting package, front and rear skid plates, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, shark -fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler Interior Black and Beige dual-tone theme, leatherette upholstery, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, multi-colour ambient lighting, vanity mirrors and lamps with extendable sunshade for front occupants, adjustable headrests for all seats, front centre armrest with storage, front seat back pocket, rear centre armrest with cupholders Black and Ivory dual-tone theme, Black theme with Bronze accents (strong-hybrid variants), Black and Ivory dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting, vanity mirror and lamps for front occupants, sunglass holder, illuminated glovebox, front footwell illumination, front seat back pockets, adjustable headrests for all seats, front centre armrest with storage space, rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and convenience 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone auto AC, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, manually adjustable front passenger seat, manual boss mode, rear window sunshades, front seats with extendable under-thigh support, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, puddle lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, boot lamp, electrically foldable ORVMs, multi-drive modes, terrain modes, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, front and rear Type-C USB ports, keyless entry with push-button start/stop 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, powered tailgate with gesture control, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display (HUD), air purifier with PM2.5 air filter, auto-folding ORVMs, cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants), terrain modes (Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto) with AWD, puddle lamps, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM), height-adjustable driver seat, boot lamp, paddle shifters (AT), drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid), 60:40 split-folding rear seats, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel Infotainment 12.3-inch centre touchscreen and 12.3-inch front passenger touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12-speaker JBL audio system, steering-mounted audio and calling controls 10.1-inch centre touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos Safety Multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ESP, traction control system, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, TPMS, rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ESP, traction control system, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control (AWD), 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT), TPMS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Who has edge? Both the Tata Sierra and Maruti Suzuki Victoris come packing a plethora of features aided by advanced technologies. Both the SUVs have garnered a lot of attention. However, Tata Sierra has the advantage of legacy since the SUV carries the iconic nomenclature from the last century. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is a completely fresh model in the Indian SUV market, with a fresh design philosophy.