Tata Sierra vs rivals: Dimension and powertrain comparison

Tata Sierra has made a grand comeback in Indian passenger vehicle market, as one of the most important and interesting car launches in the country of 2025. The SUV marked the comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclature of the Indian PV market. The Sierra is considered as one of the first Indian SUVs that was in business in the last decade of last century. Now, Tata Motors has brought back the Sierra in a completely new guise, in a completely redesigned and modern iteration, albeit.

The new generation Tata Sierra comes drawing design influence from the original model, but heavily distinctive, thanks to the modern design philosophy it adopted as well as the plethora of advanced technology-aided features. Also, the SUV marked the debut of Tata Motors' new 1.5-litre Hyperion petrol engine, which claims to come developed with the strategy of a hyper performing and hyper silent power mill.

While the new-age Tata Sierra has created quite a hype, its task to be established in the country's highly competitive SUV market is not at all easy. It will have to fight against some of the toughest rivals, which include the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, and Honda Elevate, among others.

Here is a quick comparison of the dimensional and powertrain specifications of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta and Honda Elevate.

Tata Sierra vs rivals: Dimension Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Ground clearance Boot space Wheel size Tata Sierra 4,340 mm 1,841 mm 1,715 mm 2,730 mm 205 mm 622 litre 17-19 inch Maruti Suzuki Victoris 4,360 mm 1,795 mm 1,655 mm 2,600 mm 210 mm 446 litre 17 inch Hyundai Creta 4,330 mm 1,790 mm 1,635 mm 2,610 mm 190 mm 433 litre 17 inch Honda Elevate 4,312 mm 1,790 mm 1,650 mm 2,650 mm 220 mm 458 litre 17 inch

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the longest among these four SUVs, at 4,360, while the Tata Sierra measures 4,340 mm in length. The Sierra is the widest model in the fray at 1,81 mm, while it is the tallest one as well, at 1,715 mm. Also, the Tata Sierra has the longest wheelbase among all the four SUVs, at 2,730 mm. The Honda Elevate has the biggest ground clearance among all. Also, Sierra has the largest boot space at 622 litres. These figures mean the Sierra offers better shoulder room, bolder road presence, and superior rear-seat comfort compared to the other three models.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Powertrain

Tata Sierra vs rivals: Powertrain Model Engine Transmission Power Torque Tata Sierra 1.5-litre NA Revotron Petrol

1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion

1.5-litre Kryojet Diesel 6 MT / 7 DCT

6 TC

6 MT / 6 TC AT 104 bhp

158 bhp

116 bhp 145 Nm

255 Nm

260 - 280 Nm Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid Petrol

1.5-litre K15C Petrol + CNG

1.5-litre M15D Petrol (Strong Hybrid) 5 MT / 6 TC AT 102 bhp 139 Nm Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre MPi petrol

1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel

1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol 6 MT / 6 CVT

6 MT / 6 TC AT

6 MT / 7 DCT 113 bhp

114 bhp

158 bhp 143.8 Nm

250 Nm

253 Nm Honda Elevate 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol 6 MT / 7 CVT 119 bhp 145 Nm