Subscribe

Tata Sierra vs rivals: Dimension and powertrain comparison

Tata Sierra competes with tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, among others.

Mainak Das
Updated10 Dec 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Tata Sierra competes with tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, among others.
Tata Sierra competes with tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, among others.

Tata Sierra has made a grand comeback in Indian passenger vehicle market, as one of the most important and interesting car launches in the country of 2025. The SUV marked the comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclature of the Indian PV market. The Sierra is considered as one of the first Indian SUVs that was in business in the last decade of last century. Now, Tata Motors has brought back the Sierra in a completely new guise, in a completely redesigned and modern iteration, albeit.

Advertisement

The new generation Tata Sierra comes drawing design influence from the original model, but heavily distinctive, thanks to the modern design philosophy it adopted as well as the plethora of advanced technology-aided features. Also, the SUV marked the debut of Tata Motors' new 1.5-litre Hyperion petrol engine, which claims to come developed with the strategy of a hyper performing and hyper silent power mill.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16.67 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.73 - 20.2 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Creta N Line

₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Sierra

₹ 11.49 - 20.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 11.94 - 14.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

While the new-age Tata Sierra has created quite a hype, its task to be established in the country's highly competitive SUV market is not at all easy. It will have to fight against some of the toughest rivals, which include the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, and Honda Elevate, among others.

Advertisement

Here is a quick comparison of the dimensional and powertrain specifications of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta and Honda Elevate.

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Dimension

Tata Sierra vs rivals: Dimension
ModelLengthWidthHeightWheelbaseGround clearanceBoot spaceWheel size
Tata Sierra4,340 mm1,841 mm1,715 mm2,730 mm205 mm622 litre17-19 inch
Maruti Suzuki Victoris4,360 mm1,795 mm1,655 mm2,600 mm210 mm446 litre17 inch
Hyundai Creta4,330 mm1,790 mm1,635 mm2,610 mm190 mm433 litre17 inch
Honda Elevate4,312 mm1,790 mm1,650 mm2,650 mm220 mm458 litre17 inch

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the longest among these four SUVs, at 4,360, while the Tata Sierra measures 4,340 mm in length. The Sierra is the widest model in the fray at 1,81 mm, while it is the tallest one as well, at 1,715 mm. Also, the Tata Sierra has the longest wheelbase among all the four SUVs, at 2,730 mm. The Honda Elevate has the biggest ground clearance among all. Also, Sierra has the largest boot space at 622 litres. These figures mean the Sierra offers better shoulder room, bolder road presence, and superior rear-seat comfort compared to the other three models.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Powertrain

Tata Sierra vs rivals: Powertrain
ModelEngineTransmissionPowerTorque
Tata Sierra
  • 1.5-litre NA Revotron Petrol
  • 1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion
  • 1.5-litre Kryojet Diesel
  • 6 MT / 7 DCT
  • 6 TC
  • 6 MT / 6 TC AT
  • 104 bhp
  • 158 bhp
  • 116 bhp
  • 145 Nm
  • 255 Nm
  • 260 - 280 Nm
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
  • 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid Petrol
  • 1.5-litre K15C Petrol + CNG
  • 1.5-litre M15D Petrol (Strong Hybrid)
5 MT / 6 TC AT102 bhp139 Nm
Hyundai Creta
  • 1.5-litre MPi petrol
  • 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel
  • 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol
  • 6 MT / 6 CVT
  • 6 MT / 6 TC AT
  • 6 MT / 7 DCT
  • 113 bhp
  • 114 bhp
  • 158 bhp
  • 143.8 Nm
  • 250 Nm
  • 253 Nm
Honda Elevate1.5-litre iVTEC petrol6 MT / 7 CVT119 bhp145 Nm

Among these four SUVs, only the Tata Sierra and Hyundai Creta are available with diesel engine options and turbocharged petrol motors. The Victoris and Elevate are available with naturally aspirated petrol engine only. The Victoris gets hybrid tech and CNG options as well. Among the naturally aspirated petrol engine powered models, Honda Elevate generates most power and torque. Among the turbo-petrol engine powered models, Sierra and Creta generate same power, but the former churns better torque. Among the two diesel engine powered models, Sierra offers better power and torque.

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsTata Sierra vs rivals: Dimension and powertrain comparison
Read Next Story