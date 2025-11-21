Tata Sierra vs Tata Curvv: How their features lists compare to each other

The Tata Sierra is one of the most awaited SUVs in India that is slated to launch here on November 25. The SUV will bring back the nostalgia of the iconic SUV from the 90s, which was in business between 1993 and 2001, before being discontinued. The new generation Tata Sierra has been designed borrowing styling influence from the original model and blending them with the modern features.

Tata Motors has been known for adding plenty of features powered by advanced technologies. The SUVs like Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Curvv come with a wide range of advanced technology aided features. Tata Sierra too would walk the same path. Tata Motors has already revealed a host of details of the upcoming SUV.

Here is a quick look at the feature list of Tata Sierra and Tata Curvv.

Tata Sierra vs Tata Curvv features comparison Tata Sierra Tata Curvv Exterior Auto-LED headlights, LED taillights, LED DRLs, LED sequential indicators, front and rear skid plates, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails, flush door handles, shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, body-coloured B-pillar, faux alpine window Auto-LED projector headlights, connected and animated LED DRLs, sequential turn indicators, connected LED taillights, flush door handles, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Black and Beige dual-tone theme, leatherette upholstery, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, multi-colour ambient lighting, front vanity mirrors with extendable sunshade, adjustable headrests for all seats, front centre armrest with storage, front seat back pocket, rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone dashboard, multi-colour ambient lighting, leatherette seat upholstery, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, front armrest with storage, rear centre armrest with cup holders Comfort and convenience Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, manual Boss Mode, rear window sunshades, front seats with extendable under-thigh support, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, puddle lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, boot lamp, electrically foldable ORVMs, multi-drive modes, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, front and rear Type-C USB port, keyless entry with push-button start/stop Dual-zone Auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, passive ventilation for rear seats, rear window sunshade, air purifier, wireless phone charger, Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers, 6-way powered driver’s seat, height-adjustable front passenger seat, powered tailgate with gesture control, paddle shifters, electrically adjustable and auto-foldable ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, panoramic sunroof, cooled glove box, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, Multi-drive modes Infotainment Triple screen setup with 12.3-inch displays for each, 12-speaker JBL audio system with a sound bar, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 9-speaker JBL audio system Safety Multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ESP, traction control system, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, TPMS, disc brakes on four wheels, ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags, ESC, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, 3-point seatbelt with reminder for all seats, TPMS, Level 2 ADAS, ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Tata Motors launched the Curvv SUV with a lot of expectation. This coupe SUV was attempting to democratize the design philosophy that has so far been reserved in the luxury segment only. However, despite the unique body style and feature packed proposition offered by the Tata Curvv, the coupe SUV has not been able to grab a sizeable market share. On the other hand, Tata Sierra has already grabbed a lot of attention with its design and features.