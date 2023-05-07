Tata Motors has announced that it has achieved the 10,000-unit sales milestone for its Tiago EV since its deliveries commenced in January, 2023. The company said the EV has successfully made its way to 491 cities, covering a total of 11.2 million km and saving 1.6 million grams of carbon dioxide from emitting into the atmosphere.

According to a statement by Tata Motors, the Tiago has not only become a segment disrupter that offers "premiumness, safety and technology features and an eco-friendly footprint" but it is also a fun electric trendsetter that provides its users with a superior driving experience, according to a statement from Tata Motors.

The Mumbai-headquartered company said it also made it the fastest electric vehicle to achieve this milestone in less than four months. The Tiago EV is the 'fastest booked EV in India', receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022.

The EV was launched in October last year at an introductory price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tiago EV has two battery pack options. The former consists of a 24 kWh battery pack with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "The Tiago EV since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the 'Fastest Booked EV in India' to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10,000 delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stone unturned."

He added that the Tiago EV was launched to democratise the EV experience. "It was a result of our ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage the rapid adoption of EVs. And, we are so happy to see our vision realised as 10,000 families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago EV," Srivatsa said.

Tata Motors in another statement said it would hold its board meeting on May 12. It will be the first time since FY16 that the company will declare a dividend.