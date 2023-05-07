Tata Tiago EV achieves 10,000-unit sales milestone in less than four months2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Tata Tiago EV was also the 'fastest booked EV in India', receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours of launch and 20,000 bookings by December 2022.
Tata Motors has announced that it has achieved the 10,000-unit sales milestone for its Tiago EV since its deliveries commenced in January, 2023. The company said the EV has successfully made its way to 491 cities, covering a total of 11.2 million km and saving 1.6 million grams of carbon dioxide from emitting into the atmosphere.
