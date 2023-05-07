Tata Tiago EV achieves 10,000-unit sales milestone in less than four months

He added that the Tiago EV was launched to democratise the EV experience. "It was a result of our ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage the rapid adoption of EVs. And, we are so happy to see our vision realised as 10,000 families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago EV," Srivatsa said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}