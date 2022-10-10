Tata Tiago EV bookings start today: All details inside

Tata Tiago EV bookings start today: All details inside2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- Tata Tiago EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.
- Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech.
Tata Motors launched its most affordable electric hatchback Tiago EV in India recently. Tata Tiago EV comes with a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV’s pre-bookings will commence at noon today. Those interested can book the Tiago EV by paying an upfront amount of ₹21,000. Pre Booking of the electric vehicle can be done online or via authorized dealerships near your.
Tata Motors launched its most affordable electric hatchback Tiago EV in India recently. Tata Tiago EV comes with a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV’s pre-bookings will commence at noon today. Those interested can book the Tiago EV by paying an upfront amount of ₹21,000. Pre Booking of the electric vehicle can be done online or via authorized dealerships near your.
Deliveries of Tata Tiago EV will start in January next year. At the launch, Tata Motors said that it has reserved 2,000 units of the Tata Tiago EV for its existing EV customers. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. All models of the EV come with automatic transmission, but the high-end variants come equipped with features like rain-sensing wipers, Harman audio system, connected car technology and more.
Deliveries of Tata Tiago EV will start in January next year. At the launch, Tata Motors said that it has reserved 2,000 units of the Tata Tiago EV for its existing EV customers. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. All models of the EV come with automatic transmission, but the high-end variants come equipped with features like rain-sensing wipers, Harman audio system, connected car technology and more.
Tata Tiago EV battery options
Tata Tiago EV battery options
Tata Tiago EV has two battery pack options. The former consists of a 24 kWh battery pack with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km. There are four charging options of Tata Tiago EV – a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger. The EV also comes with DC fast charging and is claimed to charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.
Tata Tiago EV has two battery pack options. The former consists of a 24 kWh battery pack with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km. There are four charging options of Tata Tiago EV – a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger. The EV also comes with DC fast charging and is claimed to charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.
Tata Tiago EV safety features
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Tata Tiago EV safety features
On the safety front, Tata Tiago EV comes equipped with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder. Tata Motors has also announced that the all-new Tiago EV will offer 1,60,000 kilometer battery and motor warranty.
On the safety front, Tata Tiago EV comes equipped with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder. Tata Motors has also announced that the all-new Tiago EV will offer 1,60,000 kilometer battery and motor warranty.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards