Tata Tiago EV bookings start today: All details inside

Deliveries of Tata Tiago EV will start in January next year. At the launch, Tata Motors said that it has reserved 2,000 units of the Tata Tiago EV for its existing EV customers. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. All models of the EV come with automatic transmission, but the high-end variants come equipped with features like rain-sensing wipers, Harman audio system, connected car technology and more.