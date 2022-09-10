Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle range in India. On the occasion of World EV Day, the car manufacturer has announced the launch of Tata Tiago EV in September, 2022. Tata Tiago EV will join the existing Tata Tigoe EV and Tata Nexon EV. The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming EV. But it is likely to be one of the most affordable EVs from Tata Motors.

Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88 per cent. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand."

Tata Tiago EV is said to come equipped with the same Ziptron technology that is currently used for the Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The technology is said to be more advanced than Xpres-T technology that was earlier being used for Tigor EVs in the commercial segment. The Xiptron technology is claimed to deliver an output of 74bhp and 170Nm of torque and a claimed range of 306km

In terms of design, there may not be major differences between the regular Tiago and the upcoming Tiago EV. It is likely to be offered in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey colours. The interior is expected to have an all-blue theme.