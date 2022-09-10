Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will debut this month1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 10:39 AM IST
- Tata Tiago EV will join the existing Tata Tigoe EV and Tata Nexon EV. The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming EV.
Listen to this article
Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle range in India. On the occasion of World EV Day, the car manufacturer has announced the launch of Tata Tiago EV in September, 2022. Tata Tiago EV will join the existing Tata Tigoe EV and Tata Nexon EV. The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming EV. But it is likely to be one of the most affordable EVs from Tata Motors.