Tata Tiago EV debuts with 315Km range launched, priced under 10 Lakh

The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV in India today. The electric vehicle is the company’s latest affordable EV priced under ₹10 Lakh. Tata Tiago EV is Tata Motors’ third passenger electric vehicle in the country. It joins the existing Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV in India today. The electric vehicle is the company’s latest affordable EV priced under ₹10 Lakh. Tata Tiago EV is Tata Motors’ third passenger electric vehicle in the country. It joins the existing Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech.
As announced by the company, Tata Tiago EV pre bookings will open on October 10, 2022. Delivers of the vehicle will begin in January 2023.
As announced by the company, Tata Tiago EV pre bookings will open on October 10, 2022. Delivers of the vehicle will begin in January 2023.
Tata Tiago EV variants and price
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tata Tiago EV variants and price
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Tata Tiago EV battery options
Tata Tiago EV battery options
Tata Tiago EV comes in two battery pack options. There is a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km. There are four charging options of Tata Tiago EV – a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger. The EV also comes with DC fast charging and is claimed to charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.
Tata Tiago EV comes in two battery pack options. There is a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km. There are four charging options of Tata Tiago EV – a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger. The EV also comes with DC fast charging and is claimed to charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.
Tata Tiago EV comes with plush leatherette seats and has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It comes with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. It is also equipped with Ziptron technology. There is also an eight-speaker Harman audio system on the EV. Other features include connected car technology, automatic transmissions, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control.
Tata Tiago EV comes with plush leatherette seats and has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It comes with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. It is also equipped with Ziptron technology. There is also an eight-speaker Harman audio system on the EV. Other features include connected car technology, automatic transmissions, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control.
Safety features on the Tata Tiago EV include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder. As announced by Tata Motors at the event today, the EV will offer 1,60,000 kilometre battery and motor warranty.
Safety features on the Tata Tiago EV include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder. As announced by Tata Motors at the event today, the EV will offer 1,60,000 kilometre battery and motor warranty.