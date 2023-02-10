Tata Tiago EV gets expensive: Here’s how much you have to pay now

Tata Motors has announced the end of the introductory offer for its Tiago EV. The company’s first electric vehicle, till now was available at a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Its price has now increased by ₹20,000 and will now cost ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant, on the other hand, will now cost ₹12.19 lakh.

Tata Motors says that the EV is the country’s fastest-booked electric vehicle. It received 10,000 bookings on the first. The pre-bookings increased to 20,000 in the first month. The company has started deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV. It has delivered 2,000 units of the EV so far.

Tata Tiago EV debuted in India in September, 2022. It comes in two battery pack options. There is a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km.

There are four charging options of Tata Tiago EV – a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger. The EV also comes with DC fast charging and is claimed to charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.

ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder are some of the safety features available on Tata Tiago EV.

Commenting on the news, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev is a special product as it is makes electric mobility accessible and mainstream. It has received a phenomenal response from customers making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month."

“It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at INR 8.69 Lakh, a nominal INR 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs," he added.