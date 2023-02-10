Tata Tiago EV gets expensive: Here’s how much you have to pay now
- Tata Motors says that the EV is the country’s fastest-booked electric vehicle. It received 10,000 bookings of Tata Tiago EV on the first day.
Tata Motors has announced the end of the introductory offer for its Tiago EV. The company’s first electric vehicle, till now was available at a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Its price has now increased by ₹20,000 and will now cost ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant, on the other hand, will now cost ₹12.19 lakh.
