Tata Motors opened booking for its affordable Tata Tiago EV on October 10. The company claims that it received over 10,000 bookings for the Tata Tiago EV in less than 24 hours. Inspired by the customers’ interest and to encourage mass adoption of EVs in the country further, Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from ₹8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.

Extending the introductory offer, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers."

How to book Tata Tiago EV

Interested buyers can book the new Tata Tiago EV via its website or they can also visit authorized Tata Motors dealerships as well. Customers need to pay an upfront amount of ₹21,000 to book the electric car.

The company says that deliveries of Tiago.ev will commence from January 2023 onwards. However, the time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle. Tata Motors says that production of 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritized based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Tata Tiago EV has two battery pack options. The former consists of a 24 kWh battery pack with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km. There are four charging options of Tata Tiago EV – a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger. The EV also comes with DC fast charging and is claimed to charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.