Tata Tiago EV gets over 10,000 bookings in less than 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 11:55 AM IST
- Customers can book the new Tata Tiago EV via its website or they can also visit authorized Tata Motors dealerships as well.
Tata Motors opened booking for its affordable Tata Tiago EV on October 10. The company claims that it received over 10,000 bookings for the Tata Tiago EV in less than 24 hours. Inspired by the customers’ interest and to encourage mass adoption of EVs in the country further, Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from ₹8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.