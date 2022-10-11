Tata Tiago EV gets over 10,000 bookings in less than 24 hours

Tata Tiago EV has two battery pack options. The former consists of a 24 kWh battery pack with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km. There are four charging options of Tata Tiago EV – a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger. The EV also comes with DC fast charging and is claimed to charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}