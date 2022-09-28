Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Expected features, price and more

Tata Tiago EV may offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:32 AM ISTLivemint

  • Tata Tiago EV will be the company's third electric vehicle in the country. It will join the existing Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Tiago EV Launch in India Live Updates: Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle range in India. The company will unveil the Tata Tiago EV today at 11:30am. Tata Tiago EV will join the existing Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV. The upcoming EV would be the electric avatar of Tata’s popular hatchback – Tiago. Tata Motors has already confirmed that the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. The launch event starts soon. Stay tuned to know the latest updates

28 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM IST Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors takes the stage

He begins talking about the sale of Tata EV sales which is growing ‘multifold’ over the past few years

28 Sep 2022, 11:29 AM IST Event begins shortly

The official launch of the Tata Tiago EV is now a few minutes away. Stay tuned for all the updates.

28 Sep 2022, 11:22 AM IST Fast charging on Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has already confirmed that the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. Expectedly, the Tiago would offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack.

28 Sep 2022, 11:10 AM IST Tata Tiago EV power output

The upcoming electric vehicle is expected to have an electric motor with a maximum power output of 74 bhp along with 170 Nm of torque.

28 Sep 2022, 11:01 AM IST Tata Tiago will become India’s only hatchback model to get an EV version

At present, Tiago is offered in ICE and CNG versions. Tata Motors launched the CNG version of the Tiago in January this year. The Tigor is the first model in India to get all three versions including an EV variant

28 Sep 2022, 10:52 AM IST Tata Tiago EV to offer cruise mode and the one pedal drive technology

One pedal drive technology on Tata Tiago EV will allow drivers to opt for strong regenerative braking which will preserve charge of the electric hatchback’s battery pack on the move.

28 Sep 2022, 10:43 AM IST Tata Tigao EV to come with connected car technology

The upcoming EV will have Tata Motor’s ZConnect technology that is already in use in other EVs. The technology also supports smartwatch connectivity.

28 Sep 2022, 10:38 AM IST Will launch more affordable e-cars by 2023: Tata Motors

Earlier this month, the company said that it plans to offer more affordable EVs by 2023. Tata Motors is betting on its high-intensity of launches to retain its pole position, as other mass-market auto companies are also looking to have multiple products built on dedicated, ground-up EV platforms.

28 Sep 2022, 10:34 AM IST Tata Tiago EV expected battery and range

Tata Tiago EV is rumoured to pack 26KWh lithium-ion battery as the Tigor EV. The EV may have a range of about 300km on a single charge

28 Sep 2022, 10:31 AM IST Tata Tiago EV was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2018

The upcoming EV was first teased in the year 2018 and was expected to hit roads by 2020. After two year, the Tata Tiago EV is finally coming 

