Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Expected features, price and more
- Tata Tiago EV will be the company's third electric vehicle in the country. It will join the existing Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV.
Tata Tiago EV Launch in India Live Updates: Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle range in India. The company will unveil the Tata Tiago EV today at 11:30am. Tata Tiago EV will join the existing Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV. The upcoming EV would be the electric avatar of Tata’s popular hatchback – Tiago. Tata Motors has already confirmed that the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. The launch event starts soon. Stay tuned to know the latest updates
He begins talking about the sale of Tata EV sales which is growing ‘multifold’ over the past few years
The official launch of the Tata Tiago EV is now a few minutes away. Stay tuned for all the updates.
Tata Motors has already confirmed that the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. Expectedly, the Tiago would offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack.
The upcoming electric vehicle is expected to have an electric motor with a maximum power output of 74 bhp along with 170 Nm of torque.
At present, Tiago is offered in ICE and CNG versions. Tata Motors launched the CNG version of the Tiago in January this year. The Tigor is the first model in India to get all three versions including an EV variant
One pedal drive technology on Tata Tiago EV will allow drivers to opt for strong regenerative braking which will preserve charge of the electric hatchback’s battery pack on the move.
The upcoming EV will have Tata Motor’s ZConnect technology that is already in use in other EVs. The technology also supports smartwatch connectivity.
Earlier this month, the company said that it plans to offer more affordable EVs by 2023. Tata Motors is betting on its high-intensity of launches to retain its pole position, as other mass-market auto companies are also looking to have multiple products built on dedicated, ground-up EV platforms.
Tata Tiago EV is rumoured to pack 26KWh lithium-ion battery as the Tigor EV. The EV may have a range of about 300km on a single charge
