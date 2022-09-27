Tata Tiago EV launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs and more

Tata Tiago EV launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs and more2 min read . 01:05 PM IST
- Tata Tigao EV is confirmed to come equipped with connected car technology. The EV will have automaker’s ZConnect technology already in use in other EVs.
Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle range in India. The company will unveil the Tata Tiago EV tomorrow on September 28 in the country. Tata Tiago EV will join the existing Tata Tigoe EV and Tata Nexon EV. While pricing of the upcoming EV will be revealed at the event tomorrow, it is said to be one of the most affordable EVs from Tata Motors.
Tata Motors is set to expand its electric vehicle range in India. The company will unveil the Tata Tiago EV tomorrow on September 28 in the country. Tata Tiago EV will join the existing Tata Tigoe EV and Tata Nexon EV. While pricing of the upcoming EV will be revealed at the event tomorrow, it is said to be one of the most affordable EVs from Tata Motors.
Tata Tiago EV would be the electric avatar of Tata’s popular hatchback – Tiago. Tata Motors has already confirmed that the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. This car is likely to come equipped with the same 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack used for the Tigor EV. In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. The upcoming Tiago EV is expected to offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack. The automaker might also use the high energy density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options which are used in its commercial EV Tata XPres-T. The power output in case of Xpres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.
Tata Tiago EV would be the electric avatar of Tata’s popular hatchback – Tiago. Tata Motors has already confirmed that the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. This car is likely to come equipped with the same 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack used for the Tigor EV. In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. The upcoming Tiago EV is expected to offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack. The automaker might also use the high energy density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options which are used in its commercial EV Tata XPres-T. The power output in case of Xpres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.
The company has also confirmed that the Tigao EV will come equipped with connected car technology. The EV will have automaker’s ZConnect technology already in use in other EVs. It also supports smartwatch connectivity. Tata has also revealed that the Tiago EV will come with premium leatherette seats which are likely to be used for the upper trims.
The company has also confirmed that the Tigao EV will come equipped with connected car technology. The EV will have automaker’s ZConnect technology already in use in other EVs. It also supports smartwatch connectivity. Tata has also revealed that the Tiago EV will come with premium leatherette seats which are likely to be used for the upper trims.
Tata Tiago EV is said to come equipped with the same Ziptron technology that is currently used for the Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The technology is said to be more advanced than Xpres-T technology that was earlier being used for Tigor EVs in the commercial segment. The Xiptron technology is claimed to deliver an output of 74bhp and 170Nm of torque and a claimed range of 306km.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Tata Tiago EV is said to come equipped with the same Ziptron technology that is currently used for the Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The technology is said to be more advanced than Xpres-T technology that was earlier being used for Tigor EVs in the commercial segment. The Xiptron technology is claimed to deliver an output of 74bhp and 170Nm of torque and a claimed range of 306km.
Tata Tiago EV is likely to be offered in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey colours.
Tata Tiago EV is likely to be offered in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey colours.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards