Tata Tiago EV launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs and more

Tata Tiago EV would be the electric avatar of Tata’s popular hatchback – Tiago. Tata Motors has already confirmed that the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will come with fast charging capabilities. This car is likely to come equipped with the same 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack used for the Tigor EV. In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. The upcoming Tiago EV is expected to offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack. The automaker might also use the high energy density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options which are used in its commercial EV Tata XPres-T. The power output in case of Xpres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.