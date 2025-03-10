Tata Motors is offering significant discounts for the range of electric cars. The homegrown automaker that sells models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV; is offering benefits on its electric cars to clear the stock of the older models as well as to boost sales numbers. The benefits are available throughout March 2025. While the benefits are available for the MY2024 stock of all four EVs, but only on the Punch EV and Tiago EV for the MY2025 units.

If you are planning to buy a Tata electric car, here is a quick look at which EVs are available with how much benefits.

Tata Tiago EV Tata Tiago EV, which is the most affordable electric car of the carmaker, is being available with benefits ranging up to ₹1 lakh. Tiago EV is fetching the biggest benefits among all the EVs the carmaker sells. The MY2024 Tiago EV long range XT trim 2ith 3.3 kW charger is available with a discount of up to ₹1 lakh. The top-spec XZ+ trim is available with benefits of up to ₹70,000. The mid-range XE and XT trims are available with benefits of up to ₹55,000 and ₹75,000, respectively. Alongside the MY2024 models, the MY2025 Tiago EV too is available with benefits of up to ₹40,000 on all variants except XZ+, but only with the slower 3.3 kW charger.

Tata Punch EV Tata Punch EV is fetching the second biggest discount. The long range Tata Punch EV with 7.2 kW charger is available with the highest benefits of up to ₹90,000. The MY2024 Punch EV's Smart and Smart+ variants with 3.3 kW AC wall box charger are available with benefits ranging up to ₹45,000. All the other medium-range and long-range variants of the electric SUV with a 3.3 kW charger come with discounts of up to ₹70,000. Customers opting for the 7.2 kW AC fast charger can fetch them up to ₹90,000 discount on the sticker price. Discounts are not limited to MY2024 models but are available for the MY2025 Punch EVs as well. Discounts for all variants of the Tata Punch EV are matched at up to ₹40,000.

Tata Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV, the flagship electric car from the homegrown automaker, is fetching up to ₹70,000 benefits. The MY2024 Tata Curvv EV is available with discounts ranging up to ₹70,000 across all variants.