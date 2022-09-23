Tata Tiago EV’s features revealed: Fast charging, connected car tech and more

In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger. Expectedly, the Tiago would offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack. The automaker might also use the high energy density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options which are used in its commercial EV Tata XPres-T. The power output in case of Xpres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}