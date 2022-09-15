Tata Tiago EV to launch on September 28: What to expect

The upcoming EV from Tatat is expected to get the entry level motor offered on the XPres-T which produces 41hp and 105 Nm of torque and a 21.5kW DC fast charger in a claimed 1 hour and 50 minutes.
Tata Motor is all set to launch the third addition to its EV segment - the Tiago EV which will debut on September 28, 2022. On the occasion of 2022 World EV Day, the automaker has confirmed that it will introduce the all new Tiago EV which is expected to sit below the Tigor EV in Tata's electrified- line-up.
Tata Tiago EV: Expected powertrain
The automaker has not announced specifications of the upcoming Tiago EV till now. It is expected to share its EV platform and powertrain with the Tigor EV. Tata Motors current;y offers two separate powertrain options on the Tigor EV-one for private buyers and another on the XPres-T for fleet operators.
The upcoming EV from Tata is expected to get the entry level motor offered on the XPres-T which produces 41hp and 105 Nm of torque and a 21.5kW DC fast charger in a claimed 1 hour and 50 minutes.
The Tiago EV could also get the more powerful motor from the Tigor EV which produces 75hp and 170Nm. This motor draws its power from a larger 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack which offers 306km of claimed range. Additionally, this battery pack can be charged via a more powerful 25kW DC fast charger in a claimed 1 hour and 5 minutes.
Tata Tiago EV: Expected design
The upcoming EV from Tata is likely to retain the same design as the current ICE-powered Tiago. However, it is also likely to get the cosmetic blue highlights as on the Tigor and Nexon EV. The Tigor EV has a split battery pack with one part of the battery positioned in the boot. It remains to be seen how Tata Motors packages the battery pack in the Tiago EV.
Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88 per cent. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on the road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand."
