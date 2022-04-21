Tata Motors has today rolled out its 4,00,000 unit of Tiago from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Launched in 2016, Tata Tiago, with its BS-6 compliant engine is an important part of the Company’s New Forever Range and is being offered in 2 Avatars – Tiago and Tiago NRG and offers 14 variants.

The Tiago commands a market share of 19% in its segment. The car is available in two fuel options – 1.2-litre Revotron Petrol and recently launched iCNG.

The Tata Tiago comes with a 4 Star Global NCAP Safety rating & boasts of best-in-class safety features like Dual Air Bags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Rear Parking Assist and much more.

The innovative and advanced iCNG technology in particular, with its segment-first features like Direct CNG Start, Single ECU, and many more such features. Furthermore, the Tiago NRG in its muscular and rugged form was launched in August 2021 with sturdy and SUV looks.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “This is indeed a historic milestone for Tata Motors as Tiago is the first car to complete this milestone in a short span. Tiago has been a key product in our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry. The Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60% of sales generated from first-time buyers. The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained quite the popularity among prospective buyers. We are confident that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in our New Forever range and will enhance our market performance in the Indian auto industry."