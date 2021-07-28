Tata Motors will be launching new Tata Tiago NRG 2021 on 4 August. The new Tiago NRG will be based on the current facelifted hatchback Tiago. The previous version of the Tiago NRG was discontinued in 2020 and the company as it was based on the pre-facelift Tiago. The previous version was launched in 2018.

In terms of styling, Tata Tiago NRG 2021 will stick to its previous design philosophy. The NRG monicker was created to provide rugged elements which are absent in the standard version of Tiago.

What will set the new NRG apart from for current generation of Tata Tiago?

The Tata Tiago NRG 2021 will come with a cross-over design. The car will have a different set of bumpers, both front and back to accentuate the ruggedness. The car is also expected to get non-functional claddings on the sides of the cars. The car is expected to launch in around four different colours.

The Tata Tiago NRG is expected to just launch with all the goodies that are found in the top variant of the standard Tiago. The car will get a 7-inch infotainment system paired with a Harman sound system. Other features include automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, powered ORVMs, driver seat height adjustment.

Under the hood, the car will be the exact same as the current generation Tiago. It will get a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that can churn out 86hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. For transmission, the company will pair the engine with a manual or AMT gearbox.

