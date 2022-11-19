Tata Tiago NRG CNG variant debuts at 7.4 lakh: Details inside

Tata Motors has announced CNG variant of Tiago NRG in India. Tata Tiago NRG CNG XT model carries a price tag of ₹7.4 lakh (ex-showroom) which is ₹90,000 more expensive than the petrol model. While the XZ variant is priced at ₹7.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model gets CNG tank with a capacity of 60 litres, giving enough boot space to the buyers.
The hatchback comes powered by a 1.2 litre, 3 cylinder revotron aspirated petrol engine. It is claimed to have a power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mates with a five-speed manual gearbox.
There are no changes in the design and features of the CNG model of Tata Tiago NRG vehicle. It continues to offer a digital driver’s display and has a 7-inch infotainment display. Other features include a cooled glovebox, a fuel switch button and height adjustable driver’s seat. There is a i-CNG badge on the back.
As mentioned above, there are two models of Tata Tiago CNG - XT and XZ. Both the cars come with key safety features like Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control as Standard. It comes with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features on the CNG model include corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and rear wash wiper.
Equipped with iCNG technology, it can automatically switch from CNG to petrol in case of gas leak. Midnight Plum, Flame Red, Arizona Blue, Opal White and Daytone Grey are the colour options of the Tata Tiago NRG CNG.
In another news, Tata Motors today announced that it has bagged the order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways. Tata Motors will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract. Tata Motors buses offer superior passenger comfort, high fuel efficiency, reliability and low total cost of ownership. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government tender process.
