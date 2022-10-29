Tata Tiago NRG CNG variant to launch in India soon: What to expect

Tata Tiago NRG’s CNG version may debut soon in India. The company is reportedly sending a note to its dealers about the launch of Tata Tiago NRG CNG. As reported by Rushlane, the price of Tata Tiago NRG CNG vehicle may be announced in the first week of November. The NRG version is said to be costlier than the standard model.

