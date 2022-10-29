Tata Tiago NRG CNG variant to launch in India soon: What to expect

Tata Tiago NRG CNG variant to launch in India soon: What to expect2 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- Tata Tiago NRG CNG is said to offer a power output of 72bhp and 95Nm peak torque. The engine is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Tata Tiago NRG’s CNG version may debut soon in India. The company is reportedly sending a note to its dealers about the launch of Tata Tiago NRG CNG. As reported by Rushlane, the price of Tata Tiago NRG CNG vehicle may be announced in the first week of November. The NRG version is said to be costlier than the standard model.
Tata Tiago NRG’s CNG version may debut soon in India. The company is reportedly sending a note to its dealers about the launch of Tata Tiago NRG CNG. As reported by Rushlane, the price of Tata Tiago NRG CNG vehicle may be announced in the first week of November. The NRG version is said to be costlier than the standard model.
To compare, the price of Tata Tiago iCNG variant starts from ₹6.3 lakh for the base XE trim. The prices go up to ₹6.6 lakh and ₹7.05 lakh for the XM and XT trims respectively.
To compare, the price of Tata Tiago iCNG variant starts from ₹6.3 lakh for the base XE trim. The prices go up to ₹6.6 lakh and ₹7.05 lakh for the XM and XT trims respectively.
“Tiago NRG styling and SUV design has been appreciated by the customers ever since its launch. Facelift and BS6 upgrade in 2021 made it more premium and appealing. It has set benchmarks in its segment with its best-in-class Features, Drive-ability, Safety and Comfort". reads the note shared by Tata Motors with the dealers.
“Tiago NRG styling and SUV design has been appreciated by the customers ever since its launch. Facelift and BS6 upgrade in 2021 made it more premium and appealing. It has set benchmarks in its segment with its best-in-class Features, Drive-ability, Safety and Comfort". reads the note shared by Tata Motors with the dealers.
“We have also seen huge demand and increase in sales for CNG vehicles in the last 3 years with a tripling of volumes and doubling of share in total sales to 11%. In order to increase our competitiveness in growing CNG segment and get incremental volumes, we are launching Tiago NRG ICNG – India’s First Toughroader CNG", it further notes.
“We have also seen huge demand and increase in sales for CNG vehicles in the last 3 years with a tripling of volumes and doubling of share in total sales to 11%. In order to increase our competitiveness in growing CNG segment and get incremental volumes, we are launching Tiago NRG ICNG – India’s First Toughroader CNG", it further notes.
The upcoming hatchback is rumoured to come powered by a 1.2 litre, 3 cylinder revotron aspirated petrol engine. Tata Tiago NRG CNG is said to offer a power output of 72bhp and 95Nm peak torque. The engine is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle is tipped to come in multiple colour variants that may include grey, white, red and foliage green.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The upcoming hatchback is rumoured to come powered by a 1.2 litre, 3 cylinder revotron aspirated petrol engine. Tata Tiago NRG CNG is said to offer a power output of 72bhp and 95Nm peak torque. The engine is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle is tipped to come in multiple colour variants that may include grey, white, red and foliage green.
Other features are likely to remain the same as the Tata Tiago CNG. This involves a Harman-powered four speakers with an 8.89-cm integrated infotainment system, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Other features are likely to remain the same as the Tata Tiago CNG. This involves a Harman-powered four speakers with an 8.89-cm integrated infotainment system, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards