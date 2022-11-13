Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG teased: Here's everything we know so far

Tata Motors, an automobile giant, has teased its Tiago NRG i-CNG through a video teaser which was uploaded on YouTube by the company. The teaser referred to the car as “India’s first Toughroad CNG Coming Soon". As seen in the video, the Tiago was going through some rough patches. The automaker is currently selling the Tiago and Tigor with a factory-fitted CNG kit and the company calls it “i-CNG".
Speaking of the powertrain, the Tiago NRG CNG will use the same engine and gearbox as the Tiago iCNG. So, the car gets a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder engine which produces 86 Ps of maxpower and 113 Nm of peak torque.
While running on the CNG, the car produces the power output of 73 Ps whereas the torque output falls to 95 Nm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. However, the CNG kit will be offered only with the five-speed manual gearbox.
In terms of design, the upcoming Tiago NRG would also come with the regular upgrades which it gets over the standard Tiago. So, there would be an increased ground clearance, redesigned front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates, new wheels and different colour schemes. Cosmetically, it appears that the only change this car will get is the new i-CNG badging.
Additionally, the Tiago could get i-CNG upgrades as well as that Tata makes to their CNG automobiles. Notably, there would be a leak detection feature, high-quality stainless steel and rust and corrosion materials. There is also thermal incident protection. This feature cuts the CNG supply to the engine and releases the gas into the atmosphere.
The Tiago also gets an equipped sensor placed in the fuel lid so the car would not start if the fuel lid is open. Tata’s iCNG vehicles can also start in CNG mode.
Speaking of the competition, the Tiago NRG iCNG will not have any direct rivals because the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, Volkswagen Cross Polo and Ford Freestyle have now been discontinued in the Indian market.
To compare, the price of Tata Tiago iCNG variant starts from ₹6.3 lakh for the base XE trim. The prices go up to ₹6.6 lakh and ₹7.05 lakh for the XM and XT trims respectively.
