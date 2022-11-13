Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG teased: Here's everything we know so far

Tata Motors, an automobile giant, has teased its Tiago NRG i-CNG through a video teaser which was uploaded on YouTube by the company. The teaser referred to the car as “India’s first Toughroad CNG Coming Soon". As seen in the video, the Tiago was going through some rough patches. The automaker is currently selling the Tiago and Tigor with a factory-fitted CNG kit and the company calls it “i-CNG".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}