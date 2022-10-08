Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon and other Tata cars available at festive discounts2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 10:50 PM IST
Planning to buy a new Tata vehicle this Diwali? If yes, then here’s a good news for you. Tata Motors has announced discounts on its select car models. These include Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari. The auto manufacturer is giving up to ₹45,000 off on its vehicles. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate offers.