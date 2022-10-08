Planning to buy a new Tata vehicle this Diwali? If yes, then here’s a good news for you. Tata Motors has announced discounts on its select car models. These include Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari. The auto manufacturer is giving up to ₹45,000 off on its vehicles. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate offers.

All variants of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari are available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹40,000. In addition, Tata Harrier buyers can get ₹5,000 rural discount, ₹5,000 corporate discount and ₹5,000 extra discount under health care workers scheme. Similarly, Tata Nexon’s petrol variants will attract a corporate discount of ₹3,000 along with health workers scheme discount. For the diesel models, these benefits increase to ₹5,000.

Coming to Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor, the XE, XM, and XT variants of both these vehicles will get an exchange discount of up to ₹10,000. While the XZ and XZ+ variants will see a cash discount of up to ₹10,000. However, there are no offers on the CNG and electric versions of both these vehicles.

The homegrown auto manufacturer recently launched the Tiago EV in India. The electric vehicle is the company’s latest affordable EV priced under ₹10 Lakh. Tata Tiago EV is Tata Motors’ third passenger electric vehicle in the country. It joins the existing Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. As announced by the company, Tata Tiago EV pre bookings will open on October 10, 2022. Delivers of the vehicle will begin in January 2023.