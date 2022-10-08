Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon and other Tata cars available at festive discounts

The homegrown auto manufacturer recently launched the Tiago EV in India. The electric vehicle is the company’s latest affordable EV priced under ₹10 Lakh. Tata Tiago EV is Tata Motors’ third passenger electric vehicle in the country. It joins the existing Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. As announced by the company, Tata Tiago EV pre bookings will open on October 10, 2022. Delivers of the vehicle will begin in January 2023.