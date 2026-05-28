Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Facelift 2026 launched in India: Check variant wise prices and top features

Tata Motors has released the Tiago and Tiago EV Facelift in India at starting prices of 4.68 lakh. The Tiago facelift is available from 4.69 lakh to 7.99 lakh, and the Tiago EV from 6.99 lakh to 9.99 lakh.

Aman Gupta
Updated28 May 2026, 02:37 PM IST
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Tata Motors has launched Tiago EV Facelift in India
Tata Motors has launched Tiago EV Facelift in India

Tata Motors has unveiled the much-awaited Tata Tiago and Tiago EV Facelift in India with a starting price of 4.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's everything you need to know about the new variants.

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Tata Tiago and Tiago EV price

The Tiago 2026 facelift begins at a price of 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 7.99 lakh for the top-end variant.

Meanwhile, the Tiago EV Facelift begins at 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant costs 9.99 lakh.

You can check out the full prices of the Tiago facelift and Tiago EV facelift below.

Tata Tiago Facelift 2026 pricePetrol MTiCNG MT
Smart 4.69 Lakh 5.79 Lakh
Pure 5.49 Lakh 6.49 Lakh
Pure+ 5.99 Lakh 6.99 Lakh
Pure+ A 6.49 Lakh 7.49 Lakh
Creative 6.99 Lakh 7.99 Lakh
Creative+ 7.29 Lakh-
Tiago EV Facelift 2026 priceBattery PackEx-Showroom Price
Smart19.2 kWh 6.99 Lakh
Pure+19.2 kWh 8.49 Lakh
Pure+24 kWh 9.49 Lakh
Creative+24 kWh 9.99 Lakh

Tata Tiago Facelift 2026 features

The facelifted Tiago gets a revised exterior with new colour options including Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. The Tiago facelift also comes with a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlights, connected tail lamps, and new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

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Moving over to the interior of the hatchback, you get a redesigned dashboard with dual screens, a new steering wheel, a larger 10.25-inch free-floating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, an upgraded 360-degree camera system, wireless charging, and support for Tata’s iRA connected car technology with over 35 features.

Tata has also equipped the car with six airbags, ESP with traction control, and automatic headlamps.

Feature categoryTata Tiago facelift features
Display10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
ConnectivityWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Connected techiRA connected car technology with 35+ features
Safety360-degree surround-view camera
SafetyBlind-view monitor
Safety6 airbags
SafetyESP with traction control
ChargingWireless smartphone charger
InteriorDual-screen dashboard layout
InteriorNew SportLuxe steering wheel
ExteriorLED DRLs
ExteriorConnected tail lamps
Wheels15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
ConvenienceAutomatic headlamps
Powertrain optionsPetrol MT & AMT, iCNG MT & AMT, EV

Tata Tiago EV Facelift 2026 features

The Tiago EV facelift comes with some of the same features as the standard Tiago, including connected tail lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, and dual 10.25-inch floating displays.

The EV also comes with support for a moisture-sensing auto demister, high beam alert, and the ZConnect car suite for EV-specific features like cabin pre-cooling and geo-fencing.

It also comes in six colour variants, including Dehradun Dew, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Matheran Monsoon, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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