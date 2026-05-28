Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Facelift 2026 launched in India: Check variant wise prices and top features

Tata Motors has unveiled the much-awaited Tata Tiago and Tiago EV Facelift in India with a starting price of ₹4.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's everything you need to know about the new variants.
Tata Tiago and Tiago EV price
The Tiago 2026 facelift begins at a price of ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹7.99 lakh for the top-end variant.
Meanwhile, the Tiago EV Facelift begins at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant costs ₹9.99 lakh.
You can check out the full prices of the Tiago facelift and Tiago EV facelift below.
Tata Tiago Facelift 2026 features
The facelifted Tiago gets a revised exterior with new colour options including Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. The Tiago facelift also comes with a redesigned bumper, sleeker LED headlights, connected tail lamps, and new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Moving over to the interior of the hatchback, you get a redesigned dashboard with dual screens, a new steering wheel, a larger 10.25-inch free-floating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, an upgraded 360-degree camera system, wireless charging, and support for Tata’s iRA connected car technology with over 35 features.
Tata has also equipped the car with six airbags, ESP with traction control, and automatic headlamps.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift 2026 features
The Tiago EV facelift comes with some of the same features as the standard Tiago, including connected tail lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, and dual 10.25-inch floating displays.
The EV also comes with support for a moisture-sensing auto demister, high beam alert, and the ZConnect car suite for EV-specific features like cabin pre-cooling and geo-fencing.
It also comes in six colour variants, including Dehradun Dew, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Matheran Monsoon, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.