Tata Tiago, Tigor and Curvv become costlier; price hiked by up to ₹13,000

Tata Motors has announced a price hike for its three different passenger vehicles. The homegrown auto giant that sells a wide range of passenger vehicles in the Indian market, across different segments, has recently increased the pricing of its Tiago hatchback, Tigor sub-compact sedan and Curvv coupe SUV.
The revised pricing is effective already and is applicable to select variants of the abovementioned cars. Here is a quick look at the price hike moves for each of these models.
Select variants of the Tata Tiago have become costlier by up to ₹10,000. The XM petrol, XZ petrol, XZ+ petrol, XZA petrol, XM iCNG, XZ iCNG, and XZA iCNG trims of the Tata Tiago have become costlier by ₹10,000 over the outgoing price list, with the latest price revision. On the other hand, the XT petrol, XTA petrol, XT iCNG, and the XTA iCNG variants of the Tiago have become costlier by ₹5,000 each. The base XE petrol and XE iCNG trims of the hatchback continue with the old price and have not received any price hike. The price of the Tata Tiago now ranges between ₹5 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tigor, the Tiago-based sub-compact sedan, has become pricier by up to ₹10,000 after the latest price revision. The prices of the XM and XZ+ Lux versions remain unchanged, while all other variants will now command a premium of ₹10,000. With this fresh price revision, the Tigor sedan is now priced from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
With this latest price revision, the Tata Curvv comes priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level variant, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol MT Dark Edition, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol DCA Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol MT Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA Dark Edition, Smart diesel MT, Accomplished S diesel MT Dark Edition, Accomplished S diesel DCA Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A diesel MT Dark Edition, and Accomplished+ A diesel DCA Dark Edition have received no price hike. However, the Creative S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA, Creative+ S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Creative+ S GDI turbo-petrol DCA, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol MT, and the Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA versions of the Tata Curvv have received a price hike of ₹3,000. All other versions receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 13,000.