Tata Tiago, Tigor and Curvv become costlier; price hiked by up to ₹13,000

Tata Motors has announced a price hike for its three different passenger vehicles. The homegrown auto giant that sells a wide range of passenger vehicles in the Indian market, across different segments, has recently increased the pricing of its Tiago hatchback, Tigor sub-compact sedan and Curvv coupe SUV. The revised pricing is effective already and is applicable to select variants of the abovementioned cars. Here is a quick look at the price hike moves for each of these models.

Tata Tiago becomes costlier by up to ₹ 10,000 Select variants of the Tata Tiago have become costlier by up to ₹10,000. The XM petrol, XZ petrol, XZ+ petrol, XZA petrol, XM iCNG, XZ iCNG, and XZA iCNG trims of the Tata Tiago have become costlier by ₹10,000 over the outgoing price list, with the latest price revision. On the other hand, the XT petrol, XTA petrol, XT iCNG, and the XTA iCNG variants of the Tiago have become costlier by ₹5,000 each. The base XE petrol and XE iCNG trims of the hatchback continue with the old price and have not received any price hike. The price of the Tata Tiago now ranges between ₹5 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor becomes costlier by up to ₹ 10,000 Tata Tigor, the Tiago-based sub-compact sedan, has become pricier by up to ₹10,000 after the latest price revision. The prices of the XM and XZ+ Lux versions remain unchanged, while all other variants will now command a premium of ₹10,000. With this fresh price revision, the Tigor sedan is now priced from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).