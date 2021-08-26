{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Tigor EV launch will happen next week and the car will follow the footsteps of the Nexon EV that was launched last year and has become one of the most popular EVs in the country. The Tata Tigor EV will be launched on 31 August.

Tata Tigor EV launch will happen next week and the car will follow the footsteps of the Nexon EV that was launched last year and has become one of the most popular EVs in the country. The Tata Tigor EV will be launched on 31 August.

The Tata Tigor EV will get Ziptron technology that made its debut in the Tata Nexon EV which the company claims commands a nearly 70% share in the Indian EV market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Tata Tigor EV will get Ziptron technology that made its debut in the Tata Nexon EV which the company claims commands a nearly 70% share in the Indian EV market. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

One of the most defining characteristics of the new Tigor EV is the signature Teal Blue colour. The interiors will also get a shade of teal to remind the driver that the car is running on electricity.

Tata Motors commenced bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships at ₹21,000. The new Tigor EV is powered by a high voltage electric architecture called Ziptron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The company has revealed that the car will be able to do 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. This power will also enable the car to climb steep slopes. The Tigor EV comes with 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The battery unit on the Tigor EV has got an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It comes with an 8 year and 1,60,000 KM battery and motor warranty. Tata Motors claims that it is based on a proven platform with Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard.

Tata Motors has claimed that the Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow charged from any 15 amp plug point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}